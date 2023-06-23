Wexford Youths women will play as Wexford FC next season

Wexford Youths Women FC Chairperson Alan Browne says negotiations have been taking place for some months.
Aoibheann Clancy of Wexford Youths  Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 07:52
James Whelan

Wexford's men's and women's League of Ireland sides will both play under the Wexford FC banner from next season.

Women's soccer in Wexford has thrived under the Wexford Youths brand since it was first granted a licence to compete in the inaugural Women’s National League for the 2011/12 season, winning four League titles and four FAI Cups.

Now the women's club will merge with the men in a move Youths say will "provide greater support as we look to move forward in this new era of professional football in the Women’s Premier Division".

Wexford Youths Women FC chairperson Alan Browne says negotiations have been taking place for some months. He told South East Radio’s Morning Mix:  “We’ve been going through a process with Tony Doyle (Wexford FC CEO) and the FAI to put this together so I’m delighted to announce the news today. There’s great expertise under the women’s and men’s, boy’s and girl’s side in Ferrycarrig and we’re all going to support each other under the one umbrella. We are very excited to get down to business and see how we can build this partnership going forward. 

Head of Football at Wexford FC, John Godkin, added: “Great news and a historic moment for Wexford football, it’s a great amalgamation. We have been talking in the background for a number of months. There’s a lot of work that has gone on already so the foundations are in place and it’s another great news story for Wexford FC.”  

Mark Scanlon, League of Ireland director, says the move is another indicator of the growth in the women's game. “Women’s football is the fastest-growing sport in the country. One of the leaders in that light has always been the work that’s gone on at Wexford Youths with the team of volunteers there behind the scenes, in particular the fantastic players that have represented Wexford Youths over the last decade or so.

“This move will strengthen further and solidify their place in women’s football and give an opportunity for all of Wexford to get behind both the men’s and women’s teams.” 

