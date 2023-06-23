Healy: McEntee faces 'weird' Royal return

Antrim captain Peter Healy admits managing against his native county will be a 'weird experience' for 'Meath diehard' Andy McEntee.

McEntee managed Meath for six seasons before stepping down last June and surprisingly taking over Antrim.

The two counties will face off on Sunday in the first part of a Tailteann Cup semi-final double header at Croke Park.

McEntee will be spared a head-to-head with son Shane as last year's Meath captain is injured but nephew James McEntee, Man of the Match for the Royals last weekend against Wexford, is certain to start.

"For us as players, it doesn't matter a whole pile, it's another game," said full-back Healy. "For Andy himself, I'm sure he's looking forward to it. But it'll be a weird experience. He's a Meath diehard. He played for Meath and managed Meath for six years so it'll be a weird experience for him."

McEntee has guided Antrim to four consecutive wins in a row for the first time in over 70 years. They play an exciting brand of football too, scoring 10 games so far in the Championship and 20 since the start of the National League.

"When you have a big man like Ruairi McCann inside, he's the definition of a handful and we're just getting the ball into him and it's whether he smashes it in the net himself or lays it off to someone else," said Healy.

"That direct football has allowed us to score those 10 goals and that's how we're kind of sticking in games, sticking in goals and then bang - the game changes. Something we're definitely trying to do is utilise him.

"When you have a big man inside, you've got to use him. Ruairi might only touch the ball eight, nine or 10 times in a game but he might score three goals. He's so dangerous that way.

"Credit to Andy, he sort of recognised that and that's what we're trying to do."