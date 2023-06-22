Tottenham poised to bid £16.4m for Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham are poised to submit a €19m (£16.4m) bid for the Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after progress in negotiations with the Serie A club. Personal terms have been agreed with the 26-year-old on a contract to 2028.

Spurs are searching for a goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris declared his intention to leave. They have also agreed terms with David Raya but are not willing to meet Brentford’s £40m asking price.