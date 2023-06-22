Tottenham poised to bid £16.4m for Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

Spurs not willing to meet £40m price for Brentford’s Raya
SPURS-BOUND? Guglielmo Vicario of Italy warms up during a training session for the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 third-place match at K.V.V Quick '20 Stadium. Pic: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 10:33
 Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham are poised to submit a €19m (£16.4m) bid for the Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after progress in negotiations with the Serie A club. Personal terms have been agreed with the 26-year-old on a contract to 2028.

Spurs are searching for a goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris declared his intention to leave. They have also agreed terms with David Raya but are not willing to meet Brentford’s £40m asking price.

Vicario has just finished his second season as the first choice with Empoli in Serie A, having played in Italy’s lower divisions and been the second choice at top-flight Cagliari in 2020-21. He has been a regular in the Italy squad since his first call-up last September but has not played for the national team.

Tottenham have made the Bayer Leverkusen and Burkina Faso centre-back Edmond Tapsoba their top target in that position. The 24-year-old has been with Leverkusen since 2020 after joining from the Portuguese club Vitória de Guimarães. Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is among other options being considered by Spurs, who are have given Davinson Sánchez the go-ahead to look for a new club.

Bournemouth are close to signing Justin Kluivert from Roma for £9.5m plus £850,000 in add-ons. The forward has agree a contract to 2028.

Guardian

