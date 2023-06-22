Gundo gone, Blues exodus: Rivals near deals for Kovacic, Havertz and Mount 

The great Chelsea exodus is gathering pace as Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount close in on moves to three of the Blues' main rivals.

It is believed that Manchester City have agreed a £30million deal with to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic, while Arsenal have agreed a fee for the signature of Germany forward Kai Havertz. Meanwhile, Manchester United have made an improved bid of up to £50million for Mount as talks continued yesterday.

As new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino trims his squad, Man City are set to pay an initial £25million for 29-year-old Croatia international Kovacic, with a further £5million to follow in potential add-ons.

Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

City will now look to complete the formalities of a move with the player.

Kovacic will become City's first signing of the summer and give manager Pep Guardiola more midfield options at a time when captain Ilkay Gundogan is set to join Barcelona.

The Germany international, who is out of contract this summer, now seems unlikely to renew terms with the treble winners.

City had offered the 32-year-old a new one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months but Barca are understood to have presented a more tempting three-year, and more financially-rewarding, package.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have agreed a deal believed to top £65million including add-ons for Havertz. The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks as they look to improve a squad that finished second in the Premier League last season.

It is understood a deal has now been struck between the London rivals, allowing Havertz to discuss terms and undergo a medical.

Having joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances for the Blues and also hit the only goal of the game as they beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2021.

He could swiftly be followed to the Emirates Stadium by West Ham skipper Declan Rice, with Arsenal already seeing two bids turned down.

Rice has been admired in north London for some time but a club-record fee was rejected by the Hammers on Tuesday with a £90million offer not enough to strike an agreement.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber of Ajax have also been linked with Arsenal this summer.

Discussions continued about Mason Mount's future, with United hot favourites to secure the England international for next season.

Transfer movement has been slow at Old Trafford this summer, thanks in no small part to the Glazer family dragging their heels over a potential sale.

Despite that uncertainty, United have made a move for Mount, whose Stamford Bridge contract is due to expire next summer.

An initial bid was rebuffed last week with Chelsea understood to have turned their nose up at the Red Devils' latest offer of £45million plus £5million in add-ons.

Read More Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan set to join Barcelona on free transfer

Chelsea reportedly want an extra £15m but there is a limit as to how far United are willing to go, given the player is soon out of contract and they need to strengthen in other areas this summer.

Mount would certainly help bolster a midfield that the club recognises would benefit from more options and legs, as Erik ten Hag continues to shape the side in his image.

The attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old - a Champions League winner with the Blues - has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.