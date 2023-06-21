Athlone Town confirm Tommy Hewitt resigns from role as Women's manager

Athlone Town have confirmed that Tommy Hewitt has stepped down from his position as manager of their senior Women’s National League team.

Hewitt took charge of the side over four years ago and led them to a runners up finish in both the league and FAI Cup last season before they secured their first ever piece of silverware in the form of the Presidents Cup earlier this year.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the club insist they 'regretfully accepted' Hewitt's resignation, thanked him for his service and wished him all the best for the future.

"The Board of Athlone Town AFC can confirm that we have regretfully accepted the resignation of Tommy Hewitt who has stepped down from his position with our Senior Women’s National League Team.

"Over the last four year’s Tommy has been hugely instrumental in the development of the Senior Ladies Team and we all remember last season’s heroics when the team finished second in the League and that fantastic day out in Tallaght for the Women’s FAI Cup Final.

"Then earlier this year the team landed their first silverware when they won the Presidents Cup in a dramatic day at the Athlone Town Stadium ensuring Tommy’s place in the history of the Club.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank Tommy for all his hard work and dedication and wish him the best in all his future endeavors.

"We now begin the task of seeking a new Manager for our Senior Women’s National League Team and will be making no further comment on this matter."