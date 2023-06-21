Jose Mourinho gets four-game ban for Anthony Taylor abuse at Europa League final

UEFA also announced West Ham fans would be banned from their next away match in European competition, with a further match suspended for two years.
Jose Mourinho has been suspended by UEFA for four matches over his abusive behaviour towards English referee Anthony Taylor, left, during last month’s Europa League final. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 16:26
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been given a four-match suspension by UEFA for his behaviour at last month’s Europa League final.

The Portuguese faced widespread criticism after he directed abuse at English referee Anthony Taylor following his side’s defeat to Sevilla.

Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi receives treatment for a cut to the head after being struck by an object thrown during the Europa Conference League final (Joe Giddens/PA)

That related to Hammers fans throwing missiles on to the pitch during their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina in Prague earlier this month.

The Italian club’s defender Cristiano Biraghi suffered a cut to the head from an object thrown from the crowd.

UEFAPlace: UK
<p>ON THE MOVE: Dara O'Shea of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship qualifying group B match between Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Ireland international Dara O'Shea on brink of Burnley move 

