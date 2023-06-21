Havertz closing in on Arsenal deal, Kovacic set for Man City

ARSENAL are closing in on a £65m agreement with Chelsea for the purchase of German forward Kai Havertz.

The London rivals are down to the smaller details of the agreements, such as instalments and add-ons. Personal terms between the Gunners and the player are not an issue. Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed a £30m deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, reports say.

The fee is understood to be worth an initial £25m guaranteed plus £5m in performance-related add-ons. A formal announcement of Kovacic joining last season's treble winners is expected soon.

N’Golo Kanté will join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of June, it has been confirmed.

The midfielder joined Chelsea from Leicester in 2016 and went on to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

“N’Golo’s impact and influence during his time at Chelsea cannot be overstated,” said the club’s co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley. “His tireless performances in midfield contributed to several trophy wins and has guaranteed him a place in the club’s history. We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career.” Kanté’s final season at the club was blighted by injury. The 32-year-old required hamstring surgery in October and was unavailable to former manager Graham Potter until March, in all making only seven Premier League appearances across the campaign.

Meanwhile Toni Kroos has signed a contract extension at Real Madrid. The Germany international joined the Spanish club back in 2014 and has gone on to make more than 400 appearances.

He has now agreed to a one-year extension, which will see him remain at the Bernabeu until 2024.