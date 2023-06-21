'It was just tactical' - No qualms for Collins after half-time call to to shore 

Nathan Collins had no qualms about taking one for the team for Ireland to shake off the resistance of Gibraltar from Monday.

Stephen Kenny’s job was already in jeopardy before he faced another crisis at Aviva Stadium where the team ranked 201 in the world held his side scoreless in the first half of the Euro qualifier.

Dominant in the possession stakes but blunt inside the box, Kenny opted to sacrifice one of his three centre-backs to enact the now classic Mikey Johnston interval introduction.

Collins, one of Ireland’s best players and goalscorer in the defeat in Greece on Friday, was the one to make way. Three second-half goals, the first by Johnston, completed the formality.

“It was just tactical,” explained the Wolves defender, who last night collected the FAI Player of the Year awards.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, we just needed more players up top, I’d imagine. It was the right decision because we needed to win to kickstart the competition.

“I was pushing up so much because I’d been taking up so much space at the back. We didn’t need that many defenders, which they spotted and made the changes they had to.

“That’s football, a team game not an individual sport.

“Stephen Kenny gave me this award in front of the lads and I said the main objective is getting to Germany next year. It’s all about getting to the next level.

“A game like that against Gibraltar is frustrating because no matter how much control you’re in, it’s about staying concentrated. My job is to keep clean sheets, not score goals.

“We knew beforehand that Gibraltar were big on set-pieces and we had to be ready for the one they got in the first half. They’d had a tough game against France so it was a matter of time that we scored.” Collins will be back on international duty for the early September double-header against France away and Netherlands at home. He’s not giving up hope of Ireland mounting a comeback from the setback of losing their opening pair of qualifiers to reach next year’s Euros.

“We've pulled off some great results before so who's to say we can't do it again?,” he said of the need to take at least four points from those outings and beat Greece in the return October fixture.

“I watched the Dutch against France in the first qualifier (lost 4-0). They were still good, created chances and had the majority of the ball but France took their chances. I've no doubt they're a really good team.

“Once it clicks for them, they'll be unbelievable. But we have to disrupt them and make it awkward for them.”

It will be interesting to see if Collins is still a Wolves player when he’s back on international duty. Julen Lopetegui is revamping the squad during his first full pre-season and Brentford are observing the situation of Collins.

“It's not for me to say really - who knows what the club may do?” the Dubliner said of being linked with the fellow Premier League club’s reported interest.

“I'm just going back on 10 July to play football.”