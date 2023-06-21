Kelleher must depart 'Pool to further career, insists Bonner

Packie Bonner believes that Caoimhín Kelleher would be better off leaving Liverpool in a bid to further his career.

The 24-year-old Corkman played only twice in the Premier League behind Alisson Becker last season, having helped the Merseyside club to victory in the Carabao Cup in 2021/22.

“Caoimhín needs to play more football as the more games at senior level will make him an even better goalkeeper and he will learn from playing matches,” Bonner said.

“More games means more experience and that in turn means you’re making better decisions and learning all of the time. It going to be very tough for him to get into the team at Liverpool.”

Bonner, who won 80 international appearances for Ireland between 1981 and 1996, lined out at Euro '88 as well as the World Cups in 1990 and 1994. The Donegal native is now on the Football Association’s Board of Directors.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland senior side were beaten 1-0 by France and then 2-1 in Greece in their opening two qualifiers for Euro 2024 and despite a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Monday, face an uphill task to make next summer’s finals in Germany.

Ireland take on France at the Parc des Princes in September before welcoming the Netherlands to the Aviva Stadium three days later.

Bonner is of the opinion that the campaign is not over just yet and that when it is then Kenny’s future might become clearer.

“I don’t think our hopes of qualifying are totally gone,” Bonner said.

“France at home was a great performance and even though we lost I don’t think anyone expected us to beat France. Greece away was always going to be a very difficult game and we didn’t play well. Look it’s still in our hands so we will see what happens and France winning all of their games may become a factor. Every game now is vital.

“We need to win our home games as well as in Gibraltar, and nick something on the road in France or Holland. We would love to even take it down to the last game away to Holland. We need to be at a point where we are competing."

Bonner continued: "There is no guarantee that we will qualify for every tournament but we need to be competing.

“Stephen is under pressure but every manager is under pressure. He had had time to try and develop a team and how they want to play and he needs results now. Everyone in football wants to win, win, win but you also need time to develop things. He knows now that he needs to win some games coming up. Every campaign has a time when you are in or you are out and that might be the determining factor here.”