Collins and Ferguson scoop FAI men's player of the year awards

Nathan Collins has been named as Ireland’s senior international player of the year – with Evan Ferguson collecting the young player.

From the women’s squad that will begin their World Cup odyssey this day next month by facing co-hosts Australia before a sold-out 83,000 Sydney Olympic Stadium, goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan picked up the senior accolade.

Heather Payne, the Ballinasloe native based in Florida, was recognised for her tireless role during the successful World Cup qualification tilt by winning the inaugural young player gong.

Amber Barrett was another winner from the women’s squad – her seminal winner against Scotland in the playoff trumping men’s players Nathan Collins and Michael Obafemi for goal of the year.

Collins was nominated for his superb solo goal against Ukraine in Lodz 12 months ago while Obafemi’s thunderbolt against Scotland during the same window also made the shortlist.

International Goal of the Year award winner Amber Barrett, left, Senior Women’s Player of the Year Courtney Brosnan, centre, and Young Women’s Player of the Year Heather Payne. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Barrett’s goal at Hampden Park was also special for her celebration, pointing to her black armband to commemorate the victims who perished in the Creeslough tragedy in her native Donegal.

“There was something written in the stars about that,” Barrett, newly recruited by Belgian side Standard Liege, said when presented with her award last night at the Mansion House, the first in-person version of the annual function since 2019.

“Nathan and Michael might be hard done by but that was some moment for the squad that had worked so hard to qualify.

“People ask me about it a lot but I’m happy to answer any questions.”

ROLL OF HONOUR:

SENIOR MEN’S: Nathan Collins. YOUNG MEN’S: Evan Ferguson. SENIOR WOMEN’S: Courtney Brosnan. YOUNG WOMEN’S: Heather Payne.

INTERNATIONAL GOAL OF THE YEAR: WNT | Amber Barrett v Scotland MEN’S UNDER-21 | Will Smallbone. MEN’S UNDER-19 | Sean Grehan.

MEN’S UNDER-18: Sam Curtis.

MEN’S UNDER-17: Naj Razi.

MEN’S UNDER-16: Matthew Moore.

MEN’S UNDER-15: Rory Finneran.

UNDER-18 SCHOOLS: Peter Grogan (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow).

WOMEN’S UNDER-19: Scarlett Herron.

WOMEN’S UNDER-17: Aoife Kelly.

WOMEN’S UNDER-16: Freya Healy.

UNDER-15 GIRLS SCHOOLS: Abigail Bradshaw (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon).

FOOTBALL FOR ALL INTERNATIONAL: Rebekah Grant (Deaf Futsal).

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE: Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)

AMATEUR INTERNATIONAL: Stephen Chambers.

SPECIAL MERIT: Niamh O'Donoghue.

HALL OF FAME: Kevin Moran and Sue Hayden.