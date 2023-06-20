FAI 'once again confirm' racist remark was made to Ireland U21 sub by a Kuwait player

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “Our position here is very simple and unequivocal."
The Football Association of Ireland have released another statement to 'once again confirm' that racist remark was made to an Ireland U21 substitute by a Kuwait player.

Andrew Horgan

The Football Association of Ireland have released another statement to 'once again confirm' that a racist remark was made to an Ireland U21 substitute by a Kuwait player.

A friendly between the two nations was abandoned on Monday afternoon with the FAI quickly releasing a statement to announce it was because one of its players had been racially abused by an opponent.

The Kuwait FA released their own statement on Monday night to "categorically reject" the allegations and suggested the match was cancelled due to "excessive roughness and tension between the players" instead.

But on Tuesday afternoon, an FAI spokesperson, CEO Jonathan Hill and U21s Head Coach Jim Crawford reaffirmed the Irish stance and again insisted the matter will be reported to FIFA and UEFA.

An FAI Spokesperson said: “During the second half of Ireland Under-21s’ international friendly with Kuwait U22s in Austria on Monday evening, we can once again confirm that a racist remark was made to an Ireland substitute by a Kuwaiti player.

"The comment was heard by a number of Ireland players who reported this immediately to match officials as well as to members of the Ireland and Kuwait team staff.

"Due to the nature of the remark made and with no affirmative action in relation to it from our opponents, the game was abandoned. FAI staff and players were fully in support with this decision.

"The FAI has offered its full and unequivocal support to the player who was subjected to racism and to his team-mates. We again confirm that we will be reporting this matter to FIFA and UEFA. The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff."

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “Our position here is very simple and unequivocal. We take a zero tolerance approach to any form of racism and we fully support the actions of Jim and his team. No player at any level of football should be exposed to this type of situation.”

Ireland U21s Head Coach Jim Crawford said: “I fully support the FAI’s stance to take this matter to FIFA and UEFA and hope now that the correct and appropriate action is taken.

"I’m proud of the stance our players and staff took to stand by one of our own. No-one should be subjected to racism, football’s beauty is its inclusivity and we won't let racism ruin our game.”

