West Ham reject Arsenal’s £90m Declan Rice bid and hold out for at least £100m

West Ham have rejected a second bid from Arsenal for Declan Rice worth £90m. Arsenal offered £75m plus £15m in add-ons which West Ham believe will be difficult to achieve and have been told it will take a minimum of £100m to do a deal.

Arsenal had an initial £80m offer rejected last week and want to secure Rice quickly. They remain confident of signing the England midfielder but Manchester City are monitoring the situation as they await a decision from Ilkay Gündogan on whether he will extend his stay. West Ham expect City to enter the race this week.