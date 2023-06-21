Courtney Brosnan reflects on winning Ireland Women's senior player of the year award

An unusual week for Vera Pauw and her squad. Their first World Cup is mere weeks away but the focus on what’s to come is being filtered for now by last night’s FAI’s annual awards and the celebration of their journey in making it this far.

Amber Barrett was more interested in her recent club issues and the effect they might have on her bid to make it to Australia next month when quizzed about her goal of the year nod last week. Courtney Brosnan is in similar mode.

The 27-year goalkeeper was named women’s senior player of the year for her part in the successful campaign, her penalty save from Caroline Weir in the 14th minute of the crucial play-off game in Hampden Park just the billboard act in a notable all-round performance.

Her urge to relive that crucial intervention has diluted as time has gone on. Now it's mainly friends and family who bring it back to her attention in shared messages and clips but it still has its uses beyond the obvious endorphin rush.

The Everton goalkeeper is a proponent of visualisation so she gets the value in flicking through clips of past saves as a means of prepping for the next assignment. It’s also a habit that aligns with the wider culture around her.

“Everyone has their own individual things before games. As a team, before the games, it’s always positive reinforcement and ‘we can do this’, or building each other up rather than saying ‘don’t do this’. You want everyone in the best mindset when on the pitch.”

Republic of Ireland WNT Open Training.

That’s a counterpoint to some of the talk around a squad that, although blessed with sublime talents like Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe, is noted more for its industry, tactical effectiveness and parsimonious defence.

The attacking thrust can be lacking, especially in times past against those teams higher up the plain of the women’s game, and there may be more travails in that sense given group games to come against hosts Australia and Canada’s Olympic champions.

Plenty of defending clearly awaits. Ireland did score 26 goals in eight qualifying games but only half-a-dozen of them were claimed against teams other than the group minnows from Georgia and they let in 54 in all.

These are numbers that place a high premium on the rearguard if Ireland are to have a strong shot of making it out of Group B, but is there also an onus on the team to bring a more cutting edge to their appointments in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane?

“It’s a combination of all the things,” said Brosnan. “When you strip it down, the basics are keep a clean sheet and try and score a goal and then obviously you’re trying to improve your play every game from there.

“For me, it’s so important to keep the clean sheets and keep the basics intact and I know that we’ll be able to build the performances and keep moving forward and get the results we want.”

Her own growth has been obvious and impressive. Brosnan was under serious pressure for her place between the sticks after the last qualifiers when her part in the only goal away defeat to Ukraine led to Reading’s Grace Moloney being preferred for the last tie against Germany.

Brighton’s Megan Walsh has been called into the squad since then too and, while Brosnan has made the odd slip against Slovakia and the USA, her all-round performances brook no argument in her status as first-choice in the here and now.

All three are part of the preliminary panel currently in training in Dublin, and Sophie Whitehouse brings the goalkeeper’s union to four for now, but competition is no stranger to Brosnan who has had plenty of it at Everton with Emily Ramsey.

Both were afforded game time through the season just ended with the Irish stopper edging the stats when it came to games and minutes and the younger England international garnering no little praise as well.

“It was a great year,” said Brosnan. “It was great to get more minutes under my belt and get top competition in WSL. And working with Emily has been amazing.

“She’s also an unbelievable goalkeeper so having that competition to push me every day, whether I was playing or whether I wasn’t, that helped me improve my game. It’s a great year all round for both of us.”