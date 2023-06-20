Kuwait FA 'categorically rejects' claims Ireland U21 player was racially abused

The Kuwait Football Association has "categorically rejected" claims by the Football Association of Ireland that a racist remark was the reason the friendly between the nations was abandoned on Monday.

Ireland were leading 3-0 in the second half thanks to goals from Ollie O’Neill, Conor Carty, and debutant Aidomo Emakhu when the alleged incident occurred involving a Kuwaiti player in the direction of an Irish substitute.

The match in Austria was cancelled shortly afterwards and the FAI posted a statement on Twitter reading; "The FAI regrets to announce that today’s U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

"The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA."

But the Kuwait FA took to social media to condemn that statement and to "categorically reject" the accusations, insisting the referee cancelled the game due to "excessive roughness and tension between the players" instead.

Kuwait Football Association condemns the announcement made by the Irish Football Association through its official Twitter account, regarding the alleged racism directed towards one of their players during the friendly match between Kuwait Olympic Team and the Irish team, held on… pic.twitter.com/sU8q6JMvD0 — KuwaitFA (@KuwaitFA) June 19, 2023

"Kuwait Football Association condemns the announcement made by the Irish Football Association through its official Twitter account, regarding the alleged racism directed towards one of their players during the friendly match between Kuwait Olympic Team and the Irish team, held on Monday Sunday in Slovenia.

"Kuwait Football Association confirms that the circulated news is false, and it categorically rejects such accusations, especially considering that the match did not reach completion due to excessive roughness and tension between the players.

"The match was stopped by the referee in the 70th minute in order to protect the players from potential injuries. Kuwait FA emphasizes its full commitment to sportsmanship and encourages the promotion of complete respect.

"It rejects and confronts all forms of discrimination, inequality and racism. More over, it fully adheres to all international laws and conventions that reject discrimination and racism, and contributes to bridging the gap between all internal and external groups, aiming to enhance social cohesion among athletes.

"Kuwait FA also affirms that all players representing the Kuwaiti national teams are characterized by commitment, discipline, good manners and exemplary behavior. None of them are allowed to act improperly towards any other party."