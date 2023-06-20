Rules body won't ditch cheap trick mark

Back on the hobby horse again today so consider yourself warned, patient reader.

In today’s edition, Daniel Flynn gives a typically honest assessment of the championship. In the same interview following Sunday’s win over Roscommon, he was just as open about the advanced mark.

Now, the Kildare forward’s one score in Tullamore came courtesy of the playing rule and it was his vision and execution with his kick-pass from the 45-metre line and Kevin Feely’s fetch of the ball that won the game for the Lilywhites. But he wasn’t writing home about it.

"I wouldn't be a fan of it but if it's there, use it,” he said. “It's like the green (reading) book on the (USPGA) Tour, the boys use them. But I wouldn't be a fan of it. But Kevin did well today.”

Kicking over three of Kildare’s five converted marks, Feely certainly did but it didn’t seem manager Glen Ryan was too keen to emphasis they showed an acumen for exploiting the rule. “The mark is there to allow fellas with the ability to kick the ball over the bar to attempt it, but I wouldn’t say it something we went hugely after, you know.”

Flynn’s frank opinion was consistent with Jack O’Connor’s take on last year’s All-Ireland final when David Clifford kicked over two marks and Paul Geaney one. “When I spoke to him at the start of the year, I said, ‘David you’re 6ft3in, 15 and half stone and it’s one of the weapons we’ll try and develop this year with you’.” Those weapons are still being utilised. Geaney kicked two marks against Tipperary in their Munster semi-final and on Sunday Clifford, Seán O’Shea and Tony Brosnan all registered one.

For the strong arguments that not enough teams are using it to make a huge difference (Dublin in 2020 scored four of them in five SFC games and Kerry last year posted eight in the same number of championship outings) leading teams are not going to look a gift horse in the mouth. Kildare won the game with a mark. Not a cheap one admittedly but a mark, nevertheless. They comprised almost a third of their total scores against Roscommon.

Introduced in 2020 under a standing playing rules committee whose leadership was retained by GAA president Larry McCarthy a year later, David Hassan is not expected to suddenly ditch what he and his colleagues insisted was a good idea when the motion was passed at Special Congress in Cork in 2019.

It seems not until his successor to be appointed by incoming GAA president Jarlath Burns or clubs have their say in 2025 will there be a genuine opportunity to dump a rule that has been a blotch on a game with enough problems.

You wonder if Gaelic Players Association’s voice is being heard on the playing rules committee. On it, Clare’s Podge Collins represents the official players body, who have never shown great love for the mark. Collins’ father and outgoing Banner manager Colm might have had a word in his ear too. “This advanced mark is an absolute joke,” he told the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast in 2020. “If they are going to retain it at least make it for a catch over your head. Kicking 20 metres laterally for a mark. Mother of God, who brought these rules in?”

If the standing playing rules committee demonstrated some proof that the advanced mark has been an addition to the game, then fine but there is none. Sure, they might be able to point out more balls are being kicked from beyond the 45m line to inside it but when the end result is a free and not a goal opportunity or a well-taken point from play it’s hardly encouraging attacking play.

The body’s chiefs would be doing the game and themselves a major favour by admitting they were wrong. Instead, they are focusing on trialling a number of playing rules in freshers competitions later this year that while well-intended could well end up being counter-productive like the mark.

Just imagine one of these cheap tricks wins this year’s All-Ireland final. The thought is shuddering. The victorious team won’t care, obviously. As Ciaran Whelan said of the possibility in its first championship season in 2020, “I’d have no problem with an All-Ireland being won with a mark because that’s a shrewd play.”

But what would it say about the game? Amid the handwringing, people would be genuinely appalled. We’ll be thumbing our contacts book for Mick O’Connell’s number and asking him how far he feels the game has descended. We might even put a call or two to Australia to ask how they feel about us aping their national game. Because the mark certainly isn’t ours and it will never be loved.

Westmeath go out on a high

By a whisker, they missed out on an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final but few counties can bow out of a championship holding their heads as high as Westmeath.

Entered as last year’s Tailteann Cup winners, Dessie Dolan's side were the most impressive of the four counties to finish bottom of their groups and served as a reminder of just how important the additional games are to teams.

As John Connellan, former county footballer and brother of current player Ray, posted on Twitter: “Westmeath a prime example of why this new format (although imperfect) is so much better than the old one. 3 extra games against top opposition and rising to the occasion. Opposition to format is like complaining that the group stages of the World Cup aren't as good as the finals.

"Dessie (Dolan) is a very, very good general. But he's not a lucky one. Westmeath haven’t had the rub of the green once this year. Well done Westmeath but hard not to be disappointed. Looking forward to seeing how this team develops under Dessie and JK (John Keane).”

The difficulty for Westmeath is this might feel like relegation seeing as they will likely need to reach a Leinster final next year to qualify for the Sam Maguire Cup. But having been bitterly unlucky not to get a result against Armagh and agonisingly close to beating Tyrone and replacing them in the preliminary quarter-finals, there is more than hope for 2024.





Play McCarthy and McDonagh Cups together

But for Laois’ shock win over Dublin in their 2019 All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, the last six games would likely be a thing of the past.

It is the outlier result, the one time in four seasons of the Joe McDonagh Cup's tie-in with its older brother Liam MacCarthy that the McDonagh team has come out victorious. In the seven other games, the average winning margin for the MacCarthy Cup team has been 18.85 points. Instead of knock-out games, the preliminary quarter-finals have become veritable morale boosters for the third-placed provincial teams.

A sop to developing hurling teams, it has been more of an insult to them than anything else. As Offaly manager Johnny Kelly said after his side’s 32-point trimming against Tipperary on Saturday, they were on a hiding to nothing going into the game. After such an intense McDonagh Cup schedule, a run of games that put the cut-throat Munster SHC in the shade, they were lambs to slaughter. If ever they were fulfilling a fixture, Saturday was it.

In the likes of Offaly and other second tier hurling counties, there is a genuine belief that they would be better served playing the McDonagh Cup concurrently with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Staging the business end games of both competitions as double-headers, there would be a real opportunity to promote the games as opposed to now when the McDonagh competition is run off as if it’s something to get out of the way.

Last March, Ryan put forward his own views on how hurling should embrace a more radical senior inter-county structure to help developing counties but aside from much-needed changes to the Allianz Hurling League the success of the Munster SHC means not much will be altered about the current championship.

By adopting the same schedule as the Tailteann Cup, more of the next best counties will be playing further into the summer and no longer feeling like second-class citizens.

Email: john.fogarty@examiner.ie