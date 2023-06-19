McClean to captain Ireland for his 100th cap

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named his side for their Euro Qualifier game against Gibraltar this evening in the Aviva Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

STARTING XI | Ireland v Gibraltar James McClean (C) confirmed in the side who will now claim his 100th cap tonight as Michael Obafemi comes into the side 😍 Jamie McGrath comes into midfield and Dara O'Shea slots in defence with kick-off at 7.45pm 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/JU4lfcuuUZ

Kenny makes five changes to the side which was beaten by Greece on Friday. James McClean comes in to captain the side as he makes his 100th appearance for Ireland.

With the starting line-up confirmed, James McClean will now achieve his 100th cap tonight 🇮🇪



James and his family will be pitch-side before the game for a special presentation from President Michael D Higgins 💚 pic.twitter.com/mlz6jSZ8xQ — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 19, 2023

Dara O'Shea, Michael Obafemi, Jamie McGrath and Jason Knight join McClean on the starting sheet with Gavin Bazunu, John Egan, Josh Cullen, Evan Ferguson, Jason Knight and Will Smallbone all keeping their places.

Callum O'Dowda, Adam Idah, Jayson Molumby and Darragh Lenihan drop to the bench for the game with Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers, Mark Sykes, Alan Browne, Jeff Hendrick, Troy Parrott, Mikey Johnston and Liam Scales. Matt Doherty is unavailable due to his red card against Greece.