McClean to captain Ireland for his 100th cap

Stephen Kenny has named his side for Ireland's must win game against Gibraltar
100TH APPEARANCE: James McClean makes his 100th appearance for Ireland as he captains the side for Gibraltar clash. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 19:13
Fiona Halligan

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named his side for their Euro Qualifier game against Gibraltar this evening in the Aviva Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

Kenny makes five changes to the side which was beaten by Greece on Friday. James McClean comes in to captain the side as he makes his 100th appearance for Ireland. 

Dara O'Shea, Michael Obafemi, Jamie McGrath and Jason Knight join McClean on the starting sheet with Gavin Bazunu, John Egan, Josh Cullen, Evan Ferguson, Jason Knight and Will Smallbone all keeping their places. 

Callum O'Dowda, Adam Idah, Jayson Molumby and Darragh Lenihan drop to the bench for the game with Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers, Mark Sykes, Alan Browne, Jeff Hendrick, Troy Parrott, Mikey Johnston and Liam Scales. Matt Doherty is unavailable due to his red card against Greece.  

