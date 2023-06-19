Ireland U21 match abandoned following alleged racist remark made by a Kuwait player

"The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA."
ABANDONED: Sam Curtis of Republic of Ireland in action during the International friendly match between the Republic of Ireland U21's and Kuwait U22's at Parktherme Arena in Bad Radkersburg, Austria. Photo by Blaz Weindorfer/Sportsfile

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 18:07
Andrew Horgan

The Republic of Ireland U21's fixture against Kuwait's U22 on Monday afternoon was abandoned following an alleged racist mark made by a Kuwaiti player towards an Irish substitute.

Ireland were leading 3-0 in the second half thanks to goals from Ollie O’Neill, Conor Carty, and debutant Aidomo Emakhu when the incident occurred. The match in Austria was soon cancelled.

The Football Association of Ireland posted on Twitter; "The FAI regrets to announce that today’s U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

