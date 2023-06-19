AFC Bournemouth sack head coach Gary O'Neil

Owner and chairman Bill Foley said; "This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season."
SACKED: Bournemouth have sacked head coach Gary O’Neil. Photo credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 12:48
AFC Bournemouth have confirmed that they have parted company with head coach Gary O'Neil.

O'Neil leaves the club after overseeing 37 matches last season, initially on an interim basis before being formally appointed to his first head coaching role in November.

A return of 10 wins and six draws in the Premier League was enough to maintain the club's position in the top flight, effectively securing survival with four matches remaining following a memorable run of results in April.

AFC Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley explained: "Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

"As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

"We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

"Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future."

The appointment of a new head coach will be announced imminently.

