Carvajal keeps nerve to secure Nations League glory for Spain 

EURO NATIONS FINAL

CROATIA 0 SPAIN 0 (Spain win 5-4 on penalties)

LUKA Modric - and Croatia’s - dream of a first-ever international trophy died in heartbreaking fashion in their Nations League Final meeting with Spain in Rotterdam on Sunday night as Dani Carvajal settled a penalty shoot-out 5-4.

After a goalless 120 minutes, and a stale extra-time, Croatia’s Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic both saw spot kicks well saved by Spain’s Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Four times in recent international tournaments, Modric’s team had been taken to penalties, and four times they had won. When Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte saw his own effort saved, with the last of the 10 regulation penalties, it looked as if the football fates might again be looking after Croatia.

But veteran full-back Carvajal was not going to miss a second time for Spain and thus, in the 66th game of a season which has seen 37-year-old veteran midfielder Modric appear in semi-finals in the World Cup and Champions League, as well as this final, there was to be no winning conclusion.

It was tempting to see the final as a contrast between old and new, between Real Madrid and Barcelona, between evergreen Croatian veteran Modric and Spanish teenage sensation Gavi and, certainly, that was one of many intriguing sub-plots from the final a competition which, frankly, has yet to capture the imagination of the European footballing public.

But few neutrals, and certainly none of the thousands of Croatians who had trekked to Rotterdam, could look beyond Modric as the storyline they wanted to see unfold and dominate proceedings.

Despite his advancing years, the Real playmaker had just turned down a reported three-year £170 million offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia to commit to another year at the Bernabeu, despite the imminent arrival there of Jude Bellingham.

And the occasion of his 166th cap for his country could reasonably be viewed as his last chance to win a first-ever piece of silverware for Croatia.

This, say the experts, is the golden generation of a nation that has punched well above its weight on the international stage in recent years, most notably in reaching the 2018 World Cup Final, knocking out England in the semi-finals.

And if this was to be the place where Modric cemented his legacy as the pre-eminent star of that generation, there were sufficient glimpses in a promising first half from Croatia to suggest he was in the mood to deliver.

Twice, as the half wore on, the former Tottenham man lifted over a delightful cross for current Spurs full-back Ivan Perisic who delivered impressive headers which forced Unai Simon into saves in the Spain goal.

Earlier, Andrej Kramaric found himself played clean through, from a long ball which capitalised on Spain’s high defensive line, but was denied by an awkward bounce and a superb covering tackle from Aymeric Laporte.

And Marcelo Brozovic, a week on from losing out to Spain’s Rodri in the Champions League Final while representing his club side Inter Milan, almost gained a measure of revenge with a skillful run and low cross that flew untouched through the Spain area.

But Spain, under new manager Luis de la Fuente for just a fourth game, naturally posed threats of their own as they sought a first trophy since 2012.

And, inevitably, it was 18-year-old Barcelona star Gavi who came closest to a breakthrough after some excellent pressing, led by Alvaro Morata, won possession from Borna Barisic on 12 minutes.

Gavi picked up the loose ball and missed the target by inches as he tried to place an accurate finish into the corner from the edge of the Croatia area.

There were half-chances for Rodri and Morata, who missed with difficult headers, but the first half had not seen Spain at their most fluid or enterprising; a reminder that their qualifying campaign for the 2024 Euros has already featured a shock defeat in Scotland.

Nor was a goalless first-half in keeping with the rest of this Nations League “final four” that had taken place in the Netherlands this week.

Croatia’s semi-win over the hosts and Spain’s victory against Italy had featured a combined nine goals, while the Italians had won the third-place play-off early yesterday by a 3-2 scoreline.

And the second half started in a similarly cautious fashion, although Perisic did well to cross for fellow full-back Josip Juranovic who drilled a shot back through a crowded area and wide.

Yet Spain were finally starting to show a pulse, with Modric’s Real club mate Marco Asensio becoming increasingly involved, in a more central position. It was he who met a fine Jordi Alba cross after 57 minutes to head just over from a dozen yards.

Former Stoke striker Joselu, who it was revealed earlier in the day will join Real Madrid on loan from Espanol next season, was among the early replacements made by both teams as they sought an end to the impasse.

And his fellow sub Ansu Fati forced Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic into a hurried clearance which fell to Fabian Ruiz whose audacious lob cleared the bar from a wide angle, 25 yards out.

Gavi was booked for hauling down Modric - the two central figures of the final, separated by 20 years in age - as Spain enjoyed the better end to normal time with a shot from Barcelona’s Fati being cleared off the line by Perisic.

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic 6; Juranovic 6 (Stanisic 112, 5), Sutalo 6, Erlic 6, Perisic 9; Modric 7, Brozovic 7, Kovacic 6; Pasalic 5 (Petkovic 61, 6), Kramaric 7 (Majer 90, 6), Ivanusec 5 (Vlasic 78, 5). Substitutes (not used) Barisic, Labrovic, Musa, Sosa, Beljo, Vida, Ivusic.

Spain (4-2-3-1): Simon 6; Navas 7 (Carvajal 97, 5), Le Normand 6 (Nacho 78, 6), Laporte 7, Alba 7; Rodri 7, Ruiz 6 (Merino 78, 6); Asensio 7, Gavi 7 (Olmo 87, 7), Pino 6 (Fati 66, 8); Morata 5 (Joselu 66, 5). Substitutes (not used) Kepa, Zubimendi, Canales, Raya, Garcia, Rodrigo.

Referee: F Zwayer (Germany) 7