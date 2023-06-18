Carsley to Keane: the potential contenders for top Ireland job 

Change at the top is becoming increasingly likely but with the paucity of Irish employed in management outside this country restricts the candidates. Yet should it be limited to Irishmen or ought home-based runners feature in the conversation too?

Here, we list the current or anticipated contenders if the FAI ventures towards headhunting a successor, noting their respective strengths and weaknesses.

LEE CARSLEY

PROS: Highly-regarded in the UK, where he’s seldom had a break over 12 years at Coventry City, Brentford, Birmingham City, Manchester City and the English FA. Affordable, ambitious for the Ireland post but will be available once his English FA contract lapses after managing at the U21 Euro starting this week.

CONS: Lots of jobs but none that he’s had a sustained period at, especially on the club front. That wasn’t for the lack of offers, for he ruled himself out of upgrading from caretaker boss to continue his education. Doesn’t have the wow factor either - if that’s still a prerequisite.

JOHN O’SHEA

PROS: An Ireland centurion who always possessed the poise and composure to migrate into coaching. That he did as assistant at Reading and more recently Stoke City, simultaneously job-sharing the Ireland U21s before accepting promotion to the senior fold, starting with this camp. That prompted him to quit his Stoke job and he’s got his UEFA executive masters and Pro License behind him too.

CONS: Management inexperience. Had yet to be the main decision-maker, understandable given he’s only 42 with a young family. As much as the coaching sphere appealed, he’s the patient type, willing to cut his teeth behind the scenes to mould into a better equipped gaffer. This time might be too soon.

KEITH ANDREWS

PROS: Has been part of the FAI set-up since travelling to the 2018 Under-17 Euro finals as Colin O’Brien’s sidekick, affording him a long-standing relationship with the likes of Nathan Collins, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly from that squad. Showed leadership qualities throughout his career.

CONS: Guilty by association. There’s no doubt the influence of Andrews is a major part of Stephen Kenny’s decision-making, evidenced by the chat they engaged in before two subs were thrown in straight after Greece’s second goal. Not every player’s cup of tea either and FAI will likely favour a clean break.

ROY KEANE

PROS: Box office overdrive. Keane’s standing as an Irish personality across society, never mind sport, is indisputable. His appointment as Martin O’Neill’s assistant in 2013 showed he’s not beyond working with the association he regularly derided. Moreover, he’s available and eager for his first job as boss since Ipswich Town culled him in 2011.

CONS: Combustibility. The pressure that comes with the biggest job in Irish sport doesn’t suit everybody’s temperament and an FAI these days averse to risk will be reluctant to have their principal spokesperson prone to controversy. Keane’s role in the spat with Jonathan Walters and Harry Arter towards the end of his Ireland spell hasn’t been forgotten either.

CHRIS HUGHTON

PROS: A steady, rather than spectacular pair of hands, who from the Euro ’88 squad went on to rival Mick McCarthy as the most successful graduate into management. Stints at Birmingham City, Norwich City and especially Brighton and Hove Albion were deemed successes while he was generally considered to have been hard done by when Newcastle United ended his tenure in 2010.

CONS: The major stain on his CV was Hughton’s last job, a short-lived one at Nottingham Forest. That Steve Cooper transformed the side he inherited from bottom of the Championship to promotion over a season was an indictment on the Ireland defender. Age, being 64, isn’t on his side and is currently on a job managing Ghana.

SAM ALLARDYCE

PROS: Just when we thought it was only a radio station that jokingly threw in Big Sam’s name then a weekend report suggested he was interested in replicating his combo with Robbie Keane from their short Leeds United stay. In his favour is a lengthy record of maximising output from limited players and a snippet of international experience with England before an off-field scandal signalled a premature end.

CONS: Several. Resorting to a manager whose methods are, at best, archaic, would be considered regression. His tenuous links to Ireland, bar a spell as player-manager at Limerick, wouldn’t align him to an Irish audience either. Realistically, a non-runner.

MARK KENNEDY

PROS: The only Irish-born manager in the English Football League enjoyed a solid first season at Lincoln City, outperforming teams with vaster budgets when steering well clear of the drop zone. Won 34 caps, he’s gone to work in support roles at Ipswich Town, Manchester City, Birmingham City as well as boss of Macclesfield before his current post.

CONS: League One is hardly an audition for the demands of qualifying for World Cups and Euro championships. Even he might admit the switch to the Ireland post is too early in his burgeoning career and content to navigate the lower tiers dominated by management instability.

WISH-LIST

1: Lee Carsley

2: Roy Keane.

3: Chris Hughton.