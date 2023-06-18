Stephen Kenny expecting to remain in charge for Euro campaign

Republic of Ireland Manager Stephen Kenny was on media duty this afternoon ahead of their crucial Euro qualifying clash against Gibraltar tomorrow evening in the Aviva Stadium.

After a disappointing loss to Greece in Athens on Friday evening, pressure is on Kenny and his side to get a result against Gibraltar.

Kenny's leadership is under scrutiny and he was asked if he expects to see out the remainder of the Euro campaign.

"I certainly expect and I’m focused on tomorrow," said Kenny.

"My contract runs till the end of the campaign and whether it’s extended will depend on how people feel the campaign went overall.

"Pressure? It’s irrelevant. There’s a lot of criticism, some of it justified, some inaccurate, that’s the nature of it. I’m not fixated with it."

"If we’d won, we’d be on track but because we lost, it’s a catastrophe We’re not perfect but I really believe in the players, whatever other people think…players haven’t been playing and there’s a sense of frustration."

Kenny spoke about the loss to Greece on Friday in Athens and that they were beaten by the better team on the day.

"It was a game we wanted to win. Greece were better than us on the night so we can’t have any complaints.

"Goals came at critical times and that changed flow of the game. We scored within a minute of conceding and again after the second. We responded well but we’re disappointed to lose. Greece had more experience but we have more potential."

More to follow...