Analysis: If Kenny has run out of road, is it time to hand the keys to Lee Carsley?

The irony cannot be lost that Stephen Kenny’s race as Republic of Ireland manager was finally run in the original home of the Olympics.

Three years and 33 games into his reign, this was supposed to mark a peak for the Kenny project, according to the man himself, but instead another qualifying campaign has charred into cinders within 180 minutes.

Patience was sought by and granted to the manager when his first two home World Cup qualifiers in 2021 resulted in defeat to Luxembourg and a salvaged draw against Azerbaijan.

“I made the decision - right or wrong - that we would build this squad to be a really, really competitive team to qualify for Germany 2024,” he said then, conceding midway through that the campaign was primarily transitional.

“We certainly have a plan in place. I think there’s real progress overall, to be honest, and there are a lot of people behind us. Then, there’s people who aren’t, who say ‘that’s not your job to develop the game here, your job is just to win the next game’.

“That kind of near-sightedness doesn’t create anything. You might beat teams that you should beat but you’ll never beat the teams you strive to beat.”

Kenny’s problem with such proclamations is the difficulty with beating anyone at all. The four wins in 23 competitive games came against Azerbaijan, Armenia, Luxembourg and Scotland. The latter result, secured just over a year ago, seemed a turning point. Only it wasn’t.

The four remaining fixtures last year were split equally between wins and defeats, Ireland highpoints against Armenia and Malta. March’s double-header produced the same outcome but Friday’s reverse in Greece represented a serious gut-punch to the project.

At least the excuse-led culture has disintegrated.

That was a worrying trend during Kenny’s initial 2020 Nations League campaign of six goals, no wins and one goal, held over a Covid-19 blitz that included elimination from the Euro playoffs against Slovakia.

Most were aware from his League of Ireland days that the FAI had recruited a romantic but didn’t expect a fantasist.

For the group of cadets he brought with him from the U21 ranks to flourish, inconsistency was simply a byproduct to be tolerated.

Kenny’s chief loyalist in the FAI ranks, chairman Roy Barrett, branded setbacks like the Luxembourg embarrassment as bumps on the road.

Valid questions were raised but the latter part of 2021, when Ireland at least rectified their shockers by beating Luxembourg and Azerbaijan away, introduced a degree of stability. The only prize at stake was snaffling third spot from a doomed campaign but it pointed to a better 2022.

Kenny himself was nourished by the revival to the point of targeting top spot in their next Nations League campaign.

He gained more credit from drawing a friendly against Belgium but, like the stalemate against Portugal towards the World Cup campaign conclusion, the visitors to Aviva selected an understrength team.

Labouring past Lithuania, ranked 137th in the world, through the last kick of the game by Troy Parrott was a more accurate reflection of Ireland’s standing.

Defeat in Armenia pulled the handbrake on Kenny’s stated objective of Nations League supremacy and another loss three days later, this time to Ukraine’s second string, all but eliminated them for a second seeding for the Euros draw Kenny had pinned his reputation on.

Scotland put paid to that, exacting revenge for their Dublin mauling, the afternoon Kenny and his team had offered a template to prosper.

In October came the horrid Euro draw that being third seeds brought the risk of. France and Netherlands were identified as the pair to unseat for a direct ticket to Germany but then the fourth seeds demonstrated their superiority in such concerning fashion on Friday in Athens. Two games and two defeats in, Kenny and Ireland are battling for third and that’s not a given either.

Operating on a wooden spoon undercard is not what attracts sponsors. Granted, the legacy of the FAI’s reckless era has tightened market conditions but the women’s team and national leagues haven’t been affected by hesitancy from brands.

Chief executive Jonathan Hill has, on more than one occasion, acknowledged the three-year wait for a marquee backer is partially attributable to on-pitch struggles.

Hill and his Head of Football Marc Canham may be asked to provide recommendations on the manager’s future when the board next convene. Barring another humiliation at home to minnows Gibraltar Monday night, that summit will be held in routine monthly format later in June.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill

When Kenny delivered that emotional defence of his outlook 21 months ago, Hill deferred to the 12-person board as ultimate adjudicators of the manager’s fate. Canham wasn’t recruited at that stage and both gaffers, Kenny and women’s chief Vera Pauw, are answerable to him within the modernised hierarchy.

He has kept a low profile during his 14-month stint but has been accompanying squads on trips, including Kenny’s crew in Greece.

That board, it should be noted, is currently reduced to ten members. Schoolboy/girl section delegate Tom Browne must be re-elected at the AGM and Commercial rep Gary Twohig has yet to be replaced.

Barrett, too, has signalled his departure but is undertaking a long goodbye and so will be part of the Kenny debate once it arises.

But are the current FAI board qualified to be the ultimate arbiters when it comes to hiring and firing managers? The belated influx of independent directors post the John Delaney era was designed to broaden the top-table's expertise into legal, finance, HR and governance. A working knowledge of the football terrain wasn’t a prerequisite. Hence the importance of Hill and Canham in what is to come.

It would be remiss of any association not to develop contingencies when its showcase - the senior men’s team – is in such a precarious state.

Doubtless, they’ll be asked to provide a back-up plan if the consensus decrees that Kenny has run out of lives and the maximum severance clause is invoked before his contract ends in tandem with Ireland’s involvement in this Euro campaign. That, technically at least, might not be until March 2024.

Latest predictions give Ireland a 50/50 chance of entering the Nations League playoffs, a series that entails two rounds before a finals spot is sealed.

What the FAI must decide is whether they trust Kenny to extract the best from this group of players, whatever Liam Brady thinks of their ability, or embark on sourcing an alternative boss.

Lee Carsley, Manager of England U21 .

The name constantly in that loudening conversation is Lee Carsley. The former Ireland midfielder, who won 40 caps after declaring through his Dunmanway-born grandmother, will manage England U21s at the Euro finals, starting against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

He held caretaker managerial roles at Coventry City, Brentford, Birmingham City and managed a Manchester City team featuring Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho to the FAI Youth Cup final.

Carsley has never hidden his ambition to manage Ireland at the right time but understandably, having met Kenny and admired his methods, doesn’t engage in unsettling incumbents.

“It’s really unfair to speak about people that are in jobs, or try to sell yourself,” Carsley told the Sunday Times in March. “It [Ireland] is something that I always keep an eye on because that is where I played, but I am really happy doing what I am doing, and ultimately my focus is on the Euros.”

As Ireland’s vision on their Euro objective evaporates, the hunt for the next manager may shorten from the middle distance to a 100-metre sprint.