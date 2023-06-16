Player ratings: No shining light for Ireland in Athens

GAVIN BAZUNU

Made a number of decent saves, particularly from Mavropanos in the opening minutes, but dived early as Bakasetas’ penalty flew straight down the middle for the opening goal and powerless to keep the second out. 6

NATHAN COLLINS

Looked a little shell-shocked by the early barrage but the Wolves defender was alert to make a back-post run and stay just onside to regain parity. Gap between him and Matt Doherty was exploited too regularly. 6

JOHN EGAN

Solid defensively because most of Greece’s attacking joy came from out wide. Cut a frustrated figure on more than one occasion with the ball at his feet as he struggled to find passing options. 6

DARRAGH LENIHAN

Defender had a fine campaign at Middlesbrough and deserved a starting role here. But he struggled to get on the same wavelength as O’Dowda and went missing in action while Masouras made it 2-1. 5

MATT DOHERTY

Liverpool full back Konstantinos Tsimikas, with a licence to attack at will, enjoyed plenty of joy against the rusty free agent who has played just 16 minutes of club football this year. Sent off late on for violent conduct. 5

JOSH CULLEN

Anonymous. The Burnley player is meant to be Ireland’s passmaster, aiming to dictate the tempo. But he was ineffective from start to finish as the midfield was overran and outplayed. 5

WILL SMALLBONE

Tried his best as the advanced central midfielder but ball retention and ability to complete uncomplicated passes left a lot to be desired. Substituted early in the second half and will learn plenty from a difficult night. 5

JAYSON MOLUMBY

Much like Cullen, Greece played past and around him far too easily as the hosts stretched the play wide and left Ireland chasing shadows. A team in need of control found one of the men meant to provide it silenced. 5

CALLUM O’DOWDA

Penned back from the outset. Penalty concession was hard to dispute despite the interminable wait for a VAR-assisted decision. Caught out of position over and over with Greece’s second the final straw before he was taken off. 4

ADAM IDAH

The Corkman struggled up front and can have no complaints about being hooked at the interval. He had 12 touches in 45 minutes, completed three passes and had zero sights of goal. Very disappointing. 4

EVAN FERGUSON

Strong header from Smallbone’s corner that was meant for goal but the Brighton star was a peripheral figure all evening. Clearly not the same force without talents such as Alexis MacAllister to provide service. 5

Substitutes

MIKEY JOHNSTONE (for Idah h-t)

Nutmegged casually in the build up to Greece’s second goal. Little impact going forward. 5

JASON KNIGHT (for Smallbone 53)

Did not make much of an impact. 5

JAMES MCCLEAN (for O’Dowda 53)

Typically combative on his 99th appearance. Booked. 5

TROY PARROTT (for Lenihan 89) N/A