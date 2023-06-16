3 Athens Takeaways: Costly restarts, set-piece special and crowd chaos

Stephen Kenny saw his side concede another crucial goal soon after half-time in Athens after Nathan Collins' well-worked equaliser 
BLUE CRUSH: Greece's Giorgos Masouras celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal soon after half-time. Pic:INPHO/Nikola Kristic

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 21:50
Joe Callaghan

Taking too much of a half-time break

We've heard enough about the motivational videos at this stage but one wonders whether Stephen Kenny is putting just a little too much into his half-time team talks.

His Ireland side have developed quite the habit of coming out after the interval distracted — and paying the price. When Giorgos Masouras curled home Greece's go-ahead 2-1 goal on 49 minutes, he joined France's Benjamin Pavard, Scotland's Jack Hendry and Artem Dovbyk of Ukraine in a group who have all quickly capitalised on early second-half slackness from Ireland over the past year. All four consequential goals came within five minutes of the restart and Ireland failed to win any of the games.
Ireland have picked up a couple of unhelpful practices under Kenny — at least Masouras's effort wasn't from distance — but these sluggish restarts are a real killer, as Friday again proved.  

(Still) The set-piece specialists 

For over three years now Kenny has been unwavering in his belief that Ireland can — and should — play a more ambitious brand of football, a more adventurous and incisive one than previous generations. 

Yet from the very get-go of his reign the oldest and most reliable of Irish routes to goal has stubbornly remained a key feature — the set-piece. 

Kenny's first game in charge against Bulgaria in 2020 saw Shane Duffy rise at the death to rescue a point and the Derry man repeated the trick a few times since, John Egan also one of Kenny's more reliable goal-getters.

Desperately seeking a response after a dreadful start on Friday night in Athens, it was a splendid set-piece that hauled Ireland back into things. While Evan Ferguson appears to offer so much in so many aspects of the game, he is also another weapon come corner and free-kick time. His front-post flick to Nathan Collins was a beauty — and so badly needed. 

CLOSE THING: Ireland fans are belatedly funnelled into the OPAP Arena in Athens after turnstile chaos. Pic: Andrew Horgan/Irish Examiner 
Closely averting a real tragedy

Collins' first-half equaliser could be chalked down to diligent and thorough planning from Kenny and his back-room team, who surely cooked it up during their recent camp in Turkey. 

Alas such seamless execution was not nearly in evidence from local authorities and stadium staff in Athens. There were chaotic scenes outside the OPAP Arena with Irish fans completely locked out as gates were closed in the moments before kick-off. As the travelling support swelled and arrived almost en masse, fans reported a worrying atmosphere. 

Things only calmed with the game already five minutes old when stadium staff randomly opened an exit gate and allowed Ireland fans in — without scanning their tickets. 

Fresh from another Champions League Final that was nothing short of a debacle for travelling fans in Istanbul last weekend, UEFA competitions are following a worrying trend. 

