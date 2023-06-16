Greece too good as Kenny's listless Ireland are undone in Athens

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023
Euro 2024 Group B Qualifier: Greece 2 Ireland 1

Ireland's Euro 2024 qualification hopes are already hanging by a thread after Stephen Kenny's side went down to a costly and in truth all-too deserved defeat in Athens on Friday night.

Gus Poyet's hosts controlled things from the get-go and were mostly untroubled by Kenny's side who never looked comfortable on another dark night for the manager, a late red card for Matt Doherty summing up a night of frustration and failure.   

Ireland started particularly sluggishly and found themselves a goal down after just 15 minutes. It would have been sooner had there not been such a lengthy VAR delay before Callum O'Dowda was correctly adjudged to have handled a tricky Greek cross from the left. 

Midfielder Tasos Bakasetas buried the penalty hard down the middle and the hosts had an advantage which they soon looked to add to. However Kenny got the response he craved just before the half-hour when Evan Ferguson's front-post flick on of a corner was met by defender Collins. Again there was a lengthy VAR check but the equaliser was allowed. 

Kenny opted to change Ireland's approach at half-time with Mikey Johnston coming on for Adam Idah. However within four minutes, the hosts were back in front as the Greeks exposed Ireland down the left again. This time a delicious Bakasetas ball was curled home by Giorgos Masouras. 

Kenny made more changes but a Collins shot from distance was as close as Ireland came. 

