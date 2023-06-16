Lawal pounces late on to keep Crawford's young guns unbeaten 

Ireland U21 2 Ukraine U21 2

Bosun Lawal’s timing was as perfect as his run and touch as he chose the friendly with Ukraine to score his first goal at Under-21 international level and level the game for Jim Crawford’s side with a sublime finish eight minutes from time in Blumau, Austria.

With Andrew Moran also levelling for Ireland with the last touch of the first half, Lawal’s goal ensured this new Under-21 grouping remain unbeaten as they followed the March win against Iceland in Cork with a share of the spoils in Austria.

As he looks to the start of the European Championship qualifiers and a home game against Turkey in September, Crawford handed first starts at this level to defender James Abankwah, winger Armstrong Oko-Flex and striker Conor Carty.

A member of the Irish team that lost the Euro play-off on penalties to Israel last autumn, Joe Hodge again captained the side and presented his Ukrainian counterpart Artem Bondarenko with flowers before the game on behalf of the FAI, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine as the conflict in their homeland continues.

This Ukrainian side are an age level above Ireland and are currently preparing for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship finals in Romania and Georgia when they will face co-hosts Romania, Spain and Croatia at the end of the month.

It was Ukraine who drew first blood in the 16th minute when Ireland left-back Sean Roughan was adjudged to have fouled Oleksii Kashchuk and captain Artem Bondarekno sent goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks the wrong way from the spot.

The Irish refused to sit back and grabbed an equalizer five minutes into added time at the end of the first half when winger Ollie O’Neill made a clever run down the left and released Roughan into space before his cross was steered home by the industrious Moran with the cleverest of finishes from six yards out.

Ireland boss Crawford then introduced three more new caps on 62 minutes as Dara Costelloe came on for Oko-Flex, Ed McJannet replaced Killian Phillips and Dylan Duffy went upfront in place of Carty.

But again Ukraine benefited from a referring decision 10 minutes later when Lawal clashed with striker Sikan Danylo, the local referee pointed to the spot and Danylo swept the ball past Brooks.

Ireland refused to give up once more and they got their reward in the 82nd minute when Lawal took the game by the scruff of the neck, ran through the heart of the Ukrainian defence and applied the deftest of finishes past substitute ‘keeper Fesiun Kiril.

Republic of Ireland: Tiernan Brooks; James Abankwah, Bosun Lawal, Anselmo Garcia MacNulty, Sean Roughan (James Furlong, 84’), Killian Phillips (Ed McJannet, 62 ‘), Joe Hodge, Armstrong Oko-Flex (Dara Costelloe 62’), Andy Moran, Ollie O’Neill (Darragh Burns, 79’), Conor Carty (Dylan Duffy, 62’)