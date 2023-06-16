Major delays as Irish fans locked out of OPAP Arena

There was an unpleasant atmosphere outside the OPAP Arena in the lead up to Ireland's Euro '24 qualifier against Greece as hundreds of Irish fans were locked out of the Athens venue.
It is understood that the authorities in Athens were slow to let the away fans in as they had arrived in large numbers at once, opening just a limited number of turnstiles as the match kicked off.
While the away section was sold-out, TV images showed the empty seats that should have been occupied by the Irish fans trapped outside.
Fan accounts of the situation outside the venue have made for ugly reading and viewing with fear and anger rife in the scramble to get into the ground.
One Irish fan, having making his way through the turnstile and into the away end, said: "That was Hillsborough waiting to happen."
Only thing that prevented a major crush is that they randomly decided to open a gate. I’m in the away end now and never scanned my ticket. https://t.co/yGVcd7A0d4— Andrew Horgan (@AndrewHorgan) June 16, 2023
The travelling Irish fans were eventually left into the stadium with the game over five minutes old.