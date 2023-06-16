Idah given nod to start alongside Ferguson 

Adam Idah starts his first Ireland match for almost two years after the Corkman was given the nod by Stephen Kenny to start tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece.
Kenny has made four changes to the side beaten 1-0 by France in their opener, with Callum O’Dowda, Will Smallbone, Idah and Darragh Lenihan the winners.
Idah, who last started against Luxembourg in November, but returned with substitute cameos against Latvia and France in March, will flank man of the moment, Evan Ferguson.
A crowd of around 12,000 is expected at the Agia Sophia Stadium, an occasion preceded today by a thunderstorm of lightning rain around Athens.
G Bazunu (Southampton); N Collins (Wolves), J Egan (Sheffield United) - capt, D Lenihan (Middlesbrough); M Doherty (unattached), J Cullen (Burnley), J Molumby (West Brom), C O’Dowda (Bristol City); W Smallbone (Southampton); A Idha (Norwich City), E Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion).
O Vlachodimos (Benfica); G Baldock (Sheffield United), P Chatzidiakos (AZ Alkmaar), D Mavropanos (VfB Stuttgart), K Tsimikas (Liverpool); D Kourbelis (Panathinaikos), P Mantalos (AEK Athens), T Bakasetas (Trabzonspor) – capt; G Masouras (Olympiacos Piraeus), V Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar), D Limnios (FC Köln).
Harald Lechner (AUT)