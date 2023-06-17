Diane Caldwell: 'It will be very difficult to get out of that league on a part-time basis' 

World Cups stand like skyscrapers in a rural village. All-Irelands, Wimbledon and golf’s majors all tend to diminish and squat in their shadows but life still goes on even as Vera Pauw’s extended squad prepares for their opening game against hosts Australia in five weeks’ time.

So, while the Republic of Ireland squad got their tournament preparations up and running last Wednesday, it was Thursday evening before Diane Caldwell flew in and reported for duty after her wedding on the small Greek island of Skiathos.

Her new wife, Mona Lohmann, is a recently-retired footballer whose career embraced 15 years and three countries and someone who, you would expect, would understand why Caldwell had to forego a honeymoon in the short term for a dorm at the team’s initial training base in UCD.

“It was planned a year ago,” said Caldwell. “I’d actually talked with Vera and she was heavily involved in my wedding plans, believe it or not! I don’t think there are many jobs where you have to ask your boss, ‘what date can I get married?’ But in football you have to do that. I sat down with Vera and we talked about dates.

“That was before obviously we had sealed qualification, but at that point I was hopeful. It was the dream and the goal that we wanted to achieve, so why not plan accordingly? So yeah, we had chosen 10th of June as a possible date, which would probably fit the best in the calendar and would probably fit the time where our break would happen.”

If the timeframe was tight then it was a good way to stall what will be the ever-increasing mania that will accompany the players from here to the World Cup and an even better means of putting a frustrating club season in England’s WSL to bed.

Reading had been struggling to keep their head above water in the top tier for some time but their residency ended after eight years last month with relegation and the mood around the club isn’t just limited to on-field disappointments.

The men’s team have slipped deeper, from the Championship to League One, and CEO Dayong Pang has already given notice that the women’s team will be operating on a part-time notice as the club sets about mitigating the damage.

This is worrying given other promotion hopefuls were already operating on bigger budgets even if Caldwell has a year left on her contract and says the players have been told that everything would “stay pretty much the same” in that regard.

Others may not be so lucky. Some staff will almost certainly lose jobs as the overall budget is cut and that will be reflected in how they travel to games, where they stay and all manner of associated daily realities. Not ideal if they want to bounce back up.

“Of course, it’s not ideal at all. But sadly to say it probably reflects the attitude of the owners in terms of the women’s programme,” said the Ireland centre-back. “It will be very difficult to get out of that league on a part-time basis.”

Reading were the only one of the dozen WSL clubs not backed by a men’s Premier League club and the correlation between results on the pitch and investment and interest from those in charge off it is pretty clear.

Reading is her eleventh club in a career that has taken her to half-a-dozen different countries and the team’s struggles on the pitch were exacerbated for her by a season which saw her miss as much game time as she managed to bank.

She isn’t alone among Pauw’s crew to have flown into Dublin this week with that background but, while her 95 caps and bags of experience make her a major figure in the squad, it’s less than ideal given the road to come.

“It’s always in the back of your mind, no matter where you are. Playing half of the games wasn’t ideal obviously. You want to be playing week in and week out but you just have to face the challenge, do the best you can, train to the best level that you can. And when you play, play well and I was happy with my performances over there whenever I did play.”