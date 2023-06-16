Transfer latest: Brighton sign Mahmoud Dahoud, West Ham release Lanzini

Brighton have announced the signing of the German midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, whose contract at Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of this month. The 27-year-old will join on a four-year deal.

The Syria-born Dahoud, capped twice by Germany in 2020, becomes Brighton’s third summer signing, after João Pedro and James Milner. The head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, said: “I’m excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us.”