Postcard from Athens: a city filled with reminders of the past

A return to the ancient city of Athens prompts a veteran member of the press corps to recite a peculiar story from 30 years ago also relating to Irish football.

Shelbourne were in town to face Panathinaikos for the second leg of the 1993 Cup Winners’ Cup.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg at Tolka Park, an injury crisis placed the onus for the equaliser on foreign soils at the feet of Stephen Cooney.

Not one of Shelbourne’s more familiar names, the responsibility of being the team’s saviour came with media demands and so the rookie was wheeled out to meet the visiting pack.

Unaccustomed to the inquisition, the reluctant hero was in no mood to play ball, trying to dampen the hype by staring at his footwear while offering little, both in enthusiasm and words.

That stonewalling still didn’t prevent one eager tabloid journalist from hamming up the newcomer’s role with trash talk as the following introduction appeared in print on matchday.

“Stephen Cooney, Shelbourne’s silent assassin, last night warned Greek Cup Kings that Shelbourne would kick them up the Acropolis.”

Needless to say, the inaction from pre-match continued on the day as the hosts, perhaps stoked by a fictional forewarning, cake walked through a 3-0 victory.

Greek football – bar their purple patch from the shock Euro 2014 triumph – has always been more about the club than country fare but their slump in UEFA coefficient, underlined by Olympiacos failing to win any of their Europa League group matches last season, has left them stuck in the past.

Historical reminders are everywhere in this city that’s been inhabited for over 3000 years. A tourist bus circuit covering four squared miles takes in a series of globally renowned landmarks, including Parthenon, Hadrian’s Gate and the Panathenaic Stadium, base of the 1896 Olympics and original ancient Greek Olympics.

Still looking resplendent, the only marble stadium in the world was brimming to its 50,000 capacity on Wednesday night when local rock star Vasilis Papakonstantinou gave his adoring public the setlist they craved.

Out on its own for sight-seeing demand is the Acropolis, the hilltop fort viewable throughout the city and its environs.

It is here that tourists flock in their droves, the epicentre of the walled city, some harder than those choosing to trek with the aid of an engine and wheels.

Wider society, however, isn’t trapped by its past and modernity is rife throughout a city dominated by cafes and restaurants, an abundance of them situated on rooftops.

The tour, guided by an audio stream in eight languages, touches on the contemporary too, with the Athens Hall of Horrors given a mention. One trusts Stephen Kenny gave this a miss during his brief spells of downtime in the Greek capital given a potential one lurking at the Agia Sophia Stadium.

It’ll be the first for a competitive international to be staged at the venue, located 20 minutes north of the centre and surrounded by a slew of housing estates.

The ground was in use by AEK Athens from 1930 till 2003 – and as a concert venue for the likes of Rory Gallagher in 1981 – when the effects of the earthquake rendered it obsolete and unfit for use. Ireland isn’t alone is enduring strife over stadium costs and delays, with between demolition to project completion stretching to 19 years.

For all the pleas by Gus Poyet for public backing, they’ll be doing well for half the 32,500 seats to be occupied. Charging €40 for tickets the remaining tickets saw to the drop-off in demand. They’ll just have to try to pen the latest chapter of this country’s chronicles against an apathetic backdrop - but they’ll still have the scenery.