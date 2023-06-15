How the fixtures fell: romance in the air, kindest run-ins, and title six-pointers

After last season ended with a feeling that Manchester City are so good that the rest of us might as well pick up our ball and head home, the new campaign is already promising something for the romantics.

It opens on 11 August with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, newly promoted, taking on Treble winners City, his former club of course, on the opening day of the campaign.

Just the kind of tripwire that City’s title rivals must have been wishing on them. Remember how Brentford demolished Arsenal on the opening Friday under the lights two years ago? Or how Nottingham Forest dismantled Arsenal’s title bid at the end of last season?

These matches, which come with a dose of romance, create a buzz in the air that can go some way at least to narrowing the chasm between the underdogs and the big dogs.

Where do you want your statue, Vincent Kompany? Well, if the Belgian can guide Burnley to a victory over his former club, then he may well end up with one at Turf Moor as well as the Etihad.

That would be a huge boost for Arsenal, who need to start strongly the following day, ironically at home to Nottingham Forest. There may be revenge in the air, or will it be another romantic occasion for Forest fans, whose hazy memories of Brian Clough and European Cup victories still spark a nostalgic sigh when they take on the big boys after years in the wilderness?

There is even more romance in the air at The Kenny (the nickname for Luton Town’s quaint but extremely dated stadium which harks back to the 1970s). It is likely to have a capacity of not much more than 10,000 in the Premier League, but you can bet that the big boys won’t be looking forward to playing there.

Look out especially for Luton v Arsenal on Tuesday 5 December – a replay of the League Cup Final of 1988 when Luton, under Ray Harford, beat the Gunners 3-2 in a Wembley thriller thanks to two goals from Brian Stein and one from Danny Wilson. There will be plenty of memories hovering in the air for that one.

Brighton, playing their first ever season in European football, and Brentford will hope to add to the small club revival them by repeating their remarkable successes of last season.

Albion finished sixth, playing some of the best football in the league, whilst the Bees took more points off the big six than any other team as they ended up ninth.

That may be bad news for Tottenham, whose first game under Mauricio Pochettino is at Brentford on the opening Sunday. With or without Harry Kane.

Brighton begin with a home game against Luton on 12 August. Two clubs who have dropped to the depths of League 2 and fought their way back to the big time. There should be plenty of empathy on show at the Amex.

Of course, football is not all about romance, it’s most about winning and losing.

The big question on everyone’s lips is where will Manchester City drop points, having proved themselves the best in the world?

The two games against Arsenal, who led for so long last season, stand out on the fixture list. City are at the Emirates on 7 October and then at home to the Gunners on 30 March. So, too, do the derby games against United which will have even more spice this season if, as expected, United continue to improve under Erik ten Hag. The bitter rivals meet first at Old Trafford on 28 October and then at the Etihad on 2 March.

Liverpool will also believe they can frustrate Pep Guardiola, as they have done in the past. But it’s worth pointing out, however, that it’s not always the ‘big’ names that trip title contenders up. City, for instance, lost both home and away to Brentford last season despite waltzing away with the title – so Guardiola will know that starting the campaign at Burnley won’t be easy.

It's shaping up to be another fascinating campaign with one theme running through it: who is good enough to stop Manchester City?

Here’s a run-down of how the fixture list might impact who wins silverware, who succeeds – and who doesn’t:

The opening weekend

Friday 11: Burnley v Man City – the ultimate tripwire for the defending champions against a pumped-up promoted team with confidence still high. And who better to plot City’s downfall than Vincent Kompany, who won four titles there as captain?

Sunday 13: Chelsea v Liverpool – a big start for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, whose remit is to totally transform a side who finished in the bottom half of the table last year. A massive task. Liverpool will want to prove they can be title contenders again.

TOUGH OPENER: Conor Gallagher of Chelsea battles for possession with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The big derby highlights

These are the matches where form goes out the window and stumbles happen. They can have a huge impact on the title race.

September

23: Arsenal v Spurs – always feisty but Arsenal know from experience they cannot afford to drop points at home if they want a title tilt.

October

28: Man United v Man City – possibly the biggest match of the opening few months. United will be baying for revenge having lost the FA Cup Final to their rivals and seen them match the boys of 1999 by winning a Treble. That must have hurt.

November

3 Tottenham v Chelsea – maybe not a title six-pointer just yet, but Pochettino’s return to Spurs, as manager of Chelsea, is going to be a wild mix of emotions December:

16 Liverpool v Man United – the old classic. You get a feeling that only one of these sides can challenge City and it ought to be United. But memories of last year’s 7-0 humiliation make this an interesting one.

March 2 Man City v Man United – here we go, again, but this time at the home of the Treble winners. Expect fireworks.

April 6: Man United v Liverpool – by this time we’ll really know who are title contenders and the tension will be ramped up 27: Tottenham v Arsenal – will Spurs be a new animal under Ange Postecoglou? He seems like the kind of man who relishes a derby and this one could be a real tough trip for the Gunners.

Selected title six-pointers

It’s not just derbies which feel like six points, games between the title contenders are just as heightened. Some of them are already covered above, but here are the key ones:

August 26: Newcastle v Liverpool – a very early chance for Liverpool to show they are on the way back and Newcastle to prove they are still on the way up.

September 2: Arsenal v Man United – if either of these teams want to seriously challenge City then this is a team where they need to set their stall out early. A big, big match.

October 7: Arsenal v Manchester City – last season’s performances against City were a frustration for the Gunners, and probably decided the title. They lost at home despite playing well after Gabriel was sent off. Then they failed to turn up at the Etihad and were well beaten. They must improve this time.

November 4: Newcastle v Arsenal – the Gunners don’t have a great record at St James’ Park but a win there late in last season should give them confidence. Winning again would be a big statement.

January 13: Newcastle v Manchester City - playing at home gives ever-improving Newcastle a big chance to make a title statement in this game. Could be fascinating

March 2: Liverpool v Man City – Jurgen Klopp is one of the few managers who regularly outwits Pep Guardiola and he’s going to have to step things up to do so again. Can Liverpool mount a title bid this time?

March 30: Man City v Arsenal – the game that pretty much decided the title last year when City won 4-1. Will it do so again?

BATTLE ROYAL: Kyle Walker of Manchester City clashes with Ben White of Arsenal . (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The title run-in

The last five games of the season often play a big part in deciding the title race. So, whose run-in is most favourable in 2024?

Both City and Arsenal have three away games out of the five, with both going to Tottenham during that time, and Arsenal also heading for Old Trafford. That fixture, in particular, may give City the edge. If it goes to the wire, City finish at home to West Ham - and Arsenal at home to Everton.

United have three home games, but they include Arsenal and Newcastle - plus a tough away trip to Brighton on the final day. Possibly the toughest final day fixture for any of the big six,.

That may give the edge to Liverpool and Newcastle whose run-in looks less taxing, although given the way last season's table ended up, it is never easy to predict. Newcastle end their season at Brentford, who beat champions Man City on the last day last season, and Liverpool are home to Wolves - a fixture they have won in every one of the last five years.

Man City: Tottenham (a) Nottm Forest (a) Wolves (h) Fulham (a) West Ham (h)

Arsenal: Wolves (a) Tottenham (a) Bournemouth (h) Man United (a) Everton (h)

Newcastle: Man United (a) Sheffield United (h) Burnley (a) Brighton (h) Brentford (a)

Man United: Newcastle (h) Burnley (h) Palace (a) Arsenal (h) Brighton (a)

Liverpool: Fulham (a) West Ham (a) Tottenham (h) Aston Villa (a) Wolves (h)