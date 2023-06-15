Premier League 2023-24 fixtures: your club-by-club guide

Next season's campaign has been mapped out already. 
OLD FRIENDS: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Premier League trophy. Manchester City will begin their bid for a record fourth consecutive Premier League title away to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 11:08
Adrian Russell

It may not be long since Man City lifted the trophy, but the Premier League have today released the full fixture list for next season. 

Pep Guardiola's side will begin their title defence with a Friday night trip to face a Burnley side who were led to promotion by City's former skipper, Vincent Kompany.

The opening weekend will culminate in an early-season blockbuster, meanwhile, with Chelsea welcoming Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13.  

Here's your full, club-by-club guide to the season's fixtures: 

ARSENAL 

August 

12: Nottm Forest (h) 

19: Crystal Palace (a) 

26: Fulham (h) 

September 

02: Man Utd (h) 

16: Everton (a) 

23: Tottenham (h) 

30: Bournemouth (a) 

October 

07: Man City (h) 

21: Chelsea (a) 

28: Sheffield Utd (h) 

November 

04: Newcastle Utd (a) 

11: Burnley (h) 

25: Brentford (a) 

December 

02: Wolves (h) 

05: Luton Town (a) 

09: Aston Villa (a) 

16: Brighton (h) 

23: Liverpool (a) 

26: West Ham (h) 

30: Fulham (a) 

January 

13: Crystal Palace (h) 

30: Nottm Forest (a) 

February 

03: Liverpool (h) 

10: West Ham (a) 

17: Burnley (a) 

24: Newcastle Utd (h) 

March 

02: Sheffield Utd (a) 

09: Brentford (h) 

16: Chelsea (h) 

30: Man City (a) 

April 

02: Luton Town (h) 

06: Brighton (a) 

13: Aston Villa (h) 

20: Wolves 

27: Tottenham (a) 

May 

04: Bournemouth (h) 

11: Man Utd (a) 

19: Everton (h) 

ASTON VILLA 

August 

12: Newcastle Utd (a) 

19: Everton (h) 

26: Burnley (a) 

September 

02: Liverpool (a) 

16: Crystal Palace (h) 

23: Chelsea (a) 

30: Brighton (h) 

October 

07: Wolves 

21: West Ham (h) 

28: Luton Town (h) 

November 

04: Nottm Forest (a) 

11: Fulham (h) 

25: Tottenham (a) 

December 

02: Bournemouth (a) 

05: Man City (h) 

09: Arsenal (h) 

16: Brentford (a) 

23: Sheffield Utd (h) 

26: Man Utd (a) 

30: Burnley (h) 

January 

13: Everton (a) 

30: Newcastle Utd (h) 

February 

03: Sheffield Utd (a) 

10: Man Utd (h) 

17: Fulham (a) 

24: Nottm Forest (h) 

March 

02: Luton (a) 

09: Tottenham (h) 

16: West Ham (a) 

30: Wolves (h) 

April 

03: Man City (a) 

06: Brentford (h) 

13: Arsenal (a) 

20: Bournemouth (h) 

27: Chelsea (h) 

May 

04: Brighton (a) 

11: Liverpool (h) 

19: Crystal Palace (a) 

BOURNEMOUTH 

August 

12: West Ham (h) 

19: Liverpool (a) 

26: Tottenham (h) 

September 

02: Brentford (a) 

16: Chelsea (h) 

23: Brighton (a) 

30: Arsenal (h) 

October 

07: Everton (a) 

21: Wolves (h) 

28: Burnley (h) 

November 

04: Man City (a) 

11: Newcastle Utd (h) 

25: Sheffield Utd (a) 

December 

02: Aston Villa (h) 

05: Crystal Palace (a) 

09: Man Utd (a) 

16: Luton Town (h) 

23: Nottm Forest (a) 

26: Fulham (h) 

30: Tottenham (a) 

January 

13: Liverpool (h) 

30: West Ham (a) 

February 

03: Nottm Forest (h) 

10: Fulham (a) 

17: Newcastle Utd (a) 

24: Man City (h) 

March 

02: Burnley (a) 

09: Sheffield Utd (h) 

16: Wolves (a) 

30: Everton (h) 

April 

02: Crystal Palace (h) 

06: Luton Town (a) 

13: Man Utd (h) 

20: Aston Villa (a) 

27: Brighton (h) 

May 

04: Arsenal (a) 

11: Brentford (h) 

19: Chelsea (a)

BRENTFORD 

August 

13: Tottenham (h) 

19: Fulham (a) 

26: Crystal Palace (h) 

September 

02: Bournemouth (h) 

16: Newcastle United (a)

23: Everton (h) 

30: Nottm Forest (a) 

October 

07: Man Utd (a) 

21: Burnley (h) 

28: Chelsea (a) 

November 

04: West Ham (h) 

11: Liverpool (a) 

25: Arsenal (h).

December 

02: Luton (h) 

05: Brighton (a) 

09: Sheffield Utd (a) 

16: Aston Villa (h) 

23: Man City (a) 

26: Wolves (h) 

30: Crystal Palace (a) 

January 

13: Nottm Forest (h) 

30: Tottenham (a) 

February 

03: Man City (h) 

10: Wolves (a) 

17: Liverpool (h) 

24: West Ham (a) 

March 

02: Chelsea (h) 

09: Arsenal (a) 

16: Burnley (a) 

30: Man Utd (h) 

April 

02: Brighton (h) 

06: Aston Villa (a) 

13: Sheffield Utd (h) 

20: Luton (a) 

27: Everton (a) 

May 

04: Fulham (h) 

11: Bournemouth (a) 

19: Newcastle Utd (h) 

BRIGHTON 

August 

12: Luton Town (h) 

19: Wolves (a) 

26: West Ham (h) 

September 

02: Newcastle Utd (h) 

16: Man Utd (a) 

23: Bournemouth (h) 

30: Aston Villa (a) 

October 

07: Liverpool (h) 

21: Man City (a) 

28: Fulham (h) 

November 

04: Everton (a) 

11: Sheffield United (h) 

25: Nottm Forest (a) 

December 

02: Chelsea (a) 

05: Brentford (h) 

09: Burnley (h) 

16: Arsenal (a) 

23: Crystal Palace (a) 

26: Tottenham (h) 

30: West Ham (a) 

January 

13: Wolves (h) 

30: Luton Town (a) 

February 

03: Crystal Palace (h) 

10: Tottenham (a) 

17: Sheffield Utd (a) 

24: Everton (h) 

March 

02: Fulham (a) 

09: Nottm Forest (h) 

16: Man City (h) 

30: Liverpool (a) 

April 

02: Brentford (a) 

06: Arsenal (h) 

13: Burnley (a) 

20: Chelsea (h) 

27: Bournemouth (a) 

May 04: Aston Villa (h) 

11: Newcastle Utd (a) 

19: Man Utd (h) 

BURNLEY 

REUNITED: It will be the second time Vincent Kompany – who won the title on four occasions as City skipper – will have faced his old side as a manager, with City running out 6-0 winners at the Etihad in March’s FA Cup quarter-final. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
August 

11: Man City (h) 

19: Luton Town (a) 

26: Aston Villa (h) 

September 

02: Tottenham (h) 

16: Nottm Forest (a) 

23: Man Utd (h) 

30: Newcastle Utd (a) 

October 

07: Chelsea (h) 

21: Brentford (a) 

28: Bournemouth (a) 

November 

04: Crystal Palace (h) 

11: Arsenal (a) 

25: West Ham (h) 

December 

02: Sheff Utd (h) 

05: Wolves (a) 

09: Brighton (a) 

16: Everton (h) 

23: Fulham (a) 

26: Liverpool (h) 

30: Aston Villa (a) 

January 

13: Luton (h) 

31: Man City (a) 

February 

03: Fulham (h) 

10: Liverpool (a) 

17: Arsenal (h) 

24: Crystal Palace (a) 

March 

02: Bournemouth (h) 

09: West Ham (a) 

16: Brentford (h) 

30: Chelsea (a) 

April 

02: Wolves (h) 

06: Everton (a) 

13: Brighton (h) 

20: Sheffield Utd (a) 

27: Man Utd (a) 

May 

04: Newcastle Utd (h) 

11: Tottenham (a) 

19: Nottm Forest (h) 

CHELSEA

August 

13 Liverpool (h) 

19 West Ham (a) 

26 Luton (h) 

September 

02 Nottm Forest (h) 

16 Bournemouth (a) 

23 Aston Villa (h) 

30 Fulham (a) 

October 

07 Burnley (a) 

21 Arsenal (h) 

28 Brentford (h) 

November 

04 Tottenham (a) 

11 Man City (h) 

25 Newcastle Utd (a) 

December 

02 Brighton (h) 

06 Man Utd (a) 

09 Everton (a) 

16 Sheff Utd (h) 

23 Wolves (a) 

26 Crystal Palace (h) 

30 Luton (a) 

January 

13 Fulham (h) 

31 Liverpool (a) 

February 

03 Wolves (h) 

10 Crystal Palace (a) 

17 Man City (a) 

24 Tottenham (h) 

March 

02 Brentford (a) 

09 Newcastle Utd (h) 

16 Arsenal (a) 

30 Burnley (h) 

April

03 Man Utd (h) 

06 Sheff Utd (a) 

13 Everton (h) 

20 Brighton (a) 

27 Aston Villa (a) 

May 

04 West Ham (h) 

11 Nottm Forest (a) 

19 Bournemouth (h) 

CRYSTAL PALACE 

August 

12 Sheff Utd (a) 

19 Arsenal (h) 

26 Brentford (a) 

September 

02 Wolves (h) 

16 Aston Villa (a) 

23 Fulham (h) 

30 Man Utd (a) 

October 

07 Nottm Forest (h) 

21 Newcastle Utd (a) 

28 Tottenham (h) 

November 

04 Burnley (a) 

11 Everton (h) 

25 Luton (a) 

December 

02 West Ham (a) 

05 Bournemouth (h) 

09 Liverpool (h) 

16 Man City (a) 

23 Brighton (h) 

26 Chelsea (a) 

30 Brentford (h) 

January 

13 Arsenal (a) 

30 Sheff Utd (h) 

February 

03 Brighton (a) 

10 Chelsea (h) 

17 Everton (a) 

24 Burnley (h) 

March 

02 Tottenham (a) 

09 Luton (h) 

16 Newcastle Utd (h) 

30 Nottm Forest (a) 

April 

02 Bournemouth (a) 

06 Man City (h) 

13 Liverpool (a) 

20 West Ham (h) 

27 Fulham (a) 

May 

04 Man Utd (h) 

11 Wolves (a) 

19 Aston Villa (h) 

EVERTON

August 

12 Fulham (h) 

19 Aston Villa (a) 

26 Wolves (h) 

September 

02 Sheffield Utd (a) 

16 Arsenal (h) 

23 Brentford (a) 

30 Luton Town (h) 

October 

07 Bournemouth (h) 

21 Liverpool (a) 

28 West Ham (a) 

November 

04 Brighton (h) 

11 Crystal Palace (a) 

25 Man Utd (h) 

December 

02 Nottm Forest (a) 

05 Newcastle Utd (h) 

09 Chelsea (h) 

16 Burnley (a) 

23 Tottenham (a) 

26 Man City (h) 

30 Wolves (a) 

January 

13 Aston Villa (h) 

30 Fulham (a) 

February 

03 Tottenham (h) 

10 Man City (a) 

17 Crystal Palace (h) 

24 Brighton (a) 

March 

02 West Ham (h) 

09 Man Utd (a) 

16 Liverpool (h) 

30 Bournemouth (a) 

April

03 Newcastle Utd (a) 

06 Burnley (h) 

13 Chelsea (a) 

20 Nottm Forest (h) 

27 Brentford (h) 

May 

04 Luton (a) 

11 Sheffield Utd (h) 

19 Arsenal (a) 

FULHAM

August 

12 Everton (a) 

19 Brentford (h) 

26 Arsenal (a) 

September 

02 Man City (a) 

16 Luton (h) 

23 Crystal Palace (a) 

30 Chelsea (h) 

October 

07 Sheffield Utd (h) 

21 Tottenham (a) 

28 Brighton (a) 

November

04 Man Utd (h) 

11 Aston Villa (a) 

25 Wolves (h) 

December 

02 Liverpool (a) 

05 Nottm Forest (h) 

09 West Ham (h) 

16 Newcastle Utd (a) 

23 Burnley (h) 

26 Bournemouth (a) 

30 Arsenal (h) 

January 

13 Chelsea (a) 

30 Everton (h) 

February 

03 Burnley (a) 

10 Bournemouth (h) 

17 Aston Villa (h) 

24 Man Utd (a) 

March 

02 Brighton (h) 

09 Wolves (a) 

16 Tottenham (h) 

30 Sheffield United (a) 

April

02 Nottm Forest (a) 

06 Newcastle Utd (h) 

13 West Ham (a) 

20 Liverpool (h) 

27 Crystal Palace (h) 

May 

04 Brentford (a) 

11 Man City (h) 

19 Luton Town (a) 

LIVERPOOL 

GO AGAIN: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
August 

13: Chelsea (a) 

19: Bournemouth (h) 

26: Newcastle Utd (a) 

September 

02: Aston Villa (h) 

16: Wolves (a) 

30: Tottenham (a) 

October 

07: Brighton (a) 

21: Everton (h) 

28: Notts Forest (h) 

November 

04: Luton (a) 

11: Brentford (h)

25: Man City (a) 

December 

02: Fulham (h) 

05: Sheffield Utd (a) 

09: Crystal Palace (a) 

16: Man Utd (h)  

23: Arsenal (h) 

26: Burnley (a) 

30: Newcastle Utd (h)

January 

13: Bournemouth (a) 

31: Chelsea (h) 

February 

03: Arsenal (a) 

10: Burnley (h) 

17: Brentford (a) 

24: Luton (h) 

March 

02: Nottm Forest (a) 

09: Man City (h) 

16: Everton (a)

30: Brighton (h) 

April 

03: Sheffield Utd (h) 

06: Man Utd (a) 

13: Crystal Palace (h)

20: Fulham (a) 

27: West Ham (a) 

May 

04: Tottenham Hotspur (h) 

11 : Aston Villa (a) 

19: Wolverhampton (h) 

LUTON 

August 

12: Brighton (a) 

19: Burnley (h) 

26: Chelsea (a) 

September 

02: West Ham (h) 

16: Fulham (a) 

23: Wolves (h) 

30: Everton (a) 

October 

07: Tottenham (h) 

21: Nottm Forest (a) 

28: Aston Villa (a) 

November 

04: Liverpool (h) 

11: Man Utd (a) 

25: Crystal Palace (h) 

December 

02: Brentford (a) 

05: Arsenal (h) 

09: Man City (h) 

16: Bournemouth (a) 

23: Newcastle Utd (h) 

26: Sheffield Utd (a) 

30: Chelsea (h) 

January 

13: Burnley (a) 

30: Brighton (h) 

February 

03: Newcastle Utd (a) 

10: Sheffield United (h) 

17: Man Utd (h) 

24: Liverpool (a)

March 

02: Aston Villa (h) 

09: Crystal Palace (a) 

16: Nottm Forest (h) 

30: Tottenham (a) 

April 

02: Arsenal (a) 

06: Bournemouth (h) 

13: Man City (a) 

20: Brentford (h) 

27: Wolves (a) 

May 

04: Everton (h) 

11: West Ham (a) 

19: Fulham (h) 

MAN CITY 

August 

11: Burnley (a) 

19: Newcastle Utd (h) 

26: Sheffield Utd (a)  

September 

02: Fulham (h) 

16: West Ham (a) 

23: Nottm Forest (h) 

30: Wolves (a) 

October 

07: Arsenal (a) 

21: Brighton (h) 

28: Man Utd (a) 

November 

04: Bournemouth (h) 

11: Chelsea (a) 

25: Liverpool (h) 

December 

02: Tottenham (h) 

05: Aston Villa (a) 

09: Luton (a) 

16: Crystal Palace (h) 

23: Brentford (h)  

26: Everton (a) 

30: Sheffield Utd (h) 

January  

13: Newcastle Utd (a) 

31: Burnley (h) 

February

03: Brentford (a) 

10: Everton (h) 

17: Chelsea (h) 

24: Bournemouth (a) 

March 

02: Man Utd (h) 

09: Liverpool (a) 

16: Brighton (a) 

30: Arsenal (h) 

April

03: Aston Villa (h) 

06: Crystal Palace (a) 

13: Luton (h) 

20: Tottenham (a) 

27: Nottm Forest (a) 

May 

04: Wolves (h) 

11: Fulham (a) 

19: West Ham (h) 

MAN UTD 

August 

14: Wolves (h) 

19: Tottenham (a) 

26: Nottm Forest (h) 

September 

02: Arsenal (a)

16: Brighton (h)

23: Burnley (a)

30: Crystal Palace (h)

October 

07: Brentford (h) 

21: Sheffield Utd (a) 

28: Man City (h) 

November 

04: Fulham (a) 

11: Luton (h) 

25: Everton (a) 

December 

02: Newcastle Utd (a) 

06: Chelsea (h) 

09: Bournemouth (h) 

16: Liverpool (a) 

23: West Ham (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

30: Nottm Forest (a)

January

13: Tottenham (h)

30: Wolves (a)

February

03: West Ham Utd (h)

10: Aston Villa (a)

17: Luton (a)

24: Fulham (h)

March

02: Man City (a) 

09: Everton (h)

16: Sheffield Utd (h)

30: Brentford (a)

April 

03: Chelsea (a)

06: Liverpool (h)

13: Bournemouth (a)

20: Newcastle Utd (h)

27: Burnley (h)

May 

04: Crystal Palace (a) 

11: Arsenal (h)

19: Brighton (a) 

NEWCASTLE UTD 

August 

12: Aston Villa (h)

19: Man City (a)

26: Liverpool (h)

September

02: Brighton (a)

16: Brentford (h) 

23: Sheffield Utd (a)

30: Burnley (h)

October

07: West Ham (a)

21: Crystal Palace (h) 

28: Wolves (a)

November 

04: Arsenal (h) 

11: Bournemouth (a)

25: Chelsea (h) 

December 

02: Man Utd (h) 

05: Everton (a) 

09: Tottenham (a) 

16: Fulham (h) 

23: Luton (a) 

26: Nottm Forest (h) 

30: Liverpool (a) 

January 

13: Man City (h) 

30: Aston Villa (a) 

February

03: Luton (h) 

10: Nottm Forest (a) 

17: Bournemouth (h) 

24: Arsenal (a) 

March 

02: Wolves (h)

09: Chelsea (a)

16: Crystal Palace (a)

30: West Ham (h)

April

03: Everton (h)

06: Fulham (a)

13: Tottenham (h) 

20: Man Utd (a) 

27: Sheffield Utd (h) 

May 

04: Burnley (a) 

11: Brighton (h) 

19: Brentford (a) 

NOTTM FOREST 

August 

12 Arsenal (a) 

19 Sheffield Utd (h) 

26 Man Utd (a) 

September 

02 Chelsea (a) 

16 Burnley (h) 

23 Man City (a) 

30 Brentford (h) 

October

07 Crystal Palace (a) 

21 Luton Town (h) 

28 Liverpool (a)

November 

04 Aston Villa (h) 

11 West Ham (a) 

25 Brighton (h) 

December 

02 Everton (h) 

05 Fulham (a) 

09 Wolves (a) 

16 Tottenham (h) 

23 Bournemouth (h) 

26 Newcastle Utd (a) 

30 Man Utd (h) 

January 

13 Brentford (a) 

30 Arsenal (h) 

February 

03 Bournemouth (a) 

10 Newcastle Utd (h) 

17 West Ham (h) 

24 Aston Villa (a) 

March 

02 Liverpool (h) 

09 Brighton (a) 

16 Luton Town (a) 

30 Crystal Palace (h) 

April 

02 Fulham (h) 

06 Tottenham (a) 

13 Wolves (h) 

20 Everton (a) 

27 Man City (h) 

May 

04 Sheffield Utd (a) 

11 Chelsea (h) 

19 Burnley (a) 

SHEFFIELD UTD 

NEW BOYS: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom. His side kick off their season with a home game against Crystal Palace. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.
August 

12 Crystal Palace (h) 

19 Nottm Forest (a) 

26 Man City (h) 

September 

02 Everton (h) 

16 Tottenham (a) 

23 Newcastle Utd (h) 

30 West Ham (a) 

October 

07 Fulham (a) 

21 Man Utd (h) 

28 Arsenal (a) 

November 

04 Wolves (h) 

11 Brighton (a) 

25 Bournemouth (h) 

December 

02 Burnley (a) 

05 Liverpool (h) 

09 Brentford (h) 

16 Chelsea (a) 

23 Aston Villa (a) 

26 Luton Town (h) 

30 Man City (a) 

January 

13 West Ham (h) 

30 Crystal Palace (a)

February 

03 Aston Villa (h) 

10 Luton Town (a) 

17 Brighton (h) 

24 Wolves (a) 

March 

02 Arsenal (h) 

09 Bournemouth (a) 

16 Man Utd (a) 

30 Fulham (h) 

April 

03 Liverpool (a) 

06 Chelsea (h) 

13 Brentford (a) 

20 Burnley (h) 

27 Newcastle Utd (a) 

May 

04 Nottm Forest (h) 

11 Everton (a) 

19 Tottenham (h) 

TOTTENHAM 

August 

13 Brentford (a) 

19 Man Utd (h) 

26 Bournemouth (a) 

September 

02 Burnley (a) 

16 Sheffield Utd (h) 

23 Arsenal (a) 

30 Liverpool (h) 

October 

07 Luton Town (a) 

21 Fulham (h) 

28 Crystal Palace (a) 

November 

04 Chelsea (h) 

11 Wolves (a) 

25 Aston Villa (h) 

December 

02 Man City (a) 

05 West Ham (h) 

09 Newcastle Utd (h) 

16 Nottm Forest (a) 

23 Everton (h) 

26 Brighton (a) 

30 Bournemouth (h) 

January 

13 Man Utd (a) 

30 Brentford (h) 

February 

03 Everton (a) 

10 Brighton (h) 

17 Wolves (h) 

24 Chelsea (a) 

March 

02 Crystal Palace (h) 

09 Aston Villa (a) 

16 Fulham (a) 

30 Luton Town (h) 

April 

02 West Ham (a) 

06 Nottm Forest (h) 

13 Newcastle Utd (a) 

20 Man City (h) 

27 Arsenal (h) 

May 

04 Liverpool (a) 

11 Burnley (h) 

19 Sheffield Utd (a) 

WEST HAM 

August 

12 Bournemouth (a) 

19 Chelsea (h) 

26 Brighton (a) 

September 

02 Luton Town (a) 

16 Man City (h) 

23 Liverpool (a) 

30 Sheffield Utd (h) 

October 

07 Newcastle Utd (h) 

21 Aston Villa (a) 

28 Everton (h) 

November 

04 Brentford (a) 

11 Nottm Forest (h) 

25 Burnley (a) 

December 

02 Crystal Palace (h) 

05 Tottenham (a) 

09 Fulham (a) 

16 Wolverhampton (h) 

23 Man Utd (h) 

26 Arsenal (a) 

30 Brighton (h) 

January 

13 Sheffield Utd (a) 

30 Bournemouth (h) 

February 

03 Man Utd (a) 

10 Arsenal (h) 

17 Nottm Forest (a) 

24 Brentford (h) 

March 

02 Everton (a) 

09 Burnley (h) 

16 Aston Villa (h) 

30 Newcastle Utd (a) 

April

02 Tottenham (h) 

06 Wolverhampton (a) 

13 Fulham (h) 

20 Crystal Palace (a) 

27 Liverpool (h) 

May 

04 Chelsea (a) 

11 Luton Town (h) 

19 Man City (a) 

WOLVES 

August 

14 Man Utd (a) 

19 Brighton (h) 

26 Everton (a) 

September 

02 Crystal Palace (a) 

16 Liverpool (h) 

23 Luton (a) 

30 Man City (h) 

October 

07 Aston Villa (h) 

21 Bournemouth (a) 

28 Newcastle Utd (h) 

November 

04 Sheffield Utd (a) 

11 Tottenham (h) 

25 Fulham (a) 

December 

02 Arsenal (a) 

05 Burnley (h) 

09 Nottm Forest (h) 

16 West Ham (a) 

23 Chelsea (h) 

26 Brentford (a) 

30 Everton (h) 

January 

13 Brighton (a) 

30 Man Utd (h) 

February

03 Chelsea (a) 

10 Brentford (h) 

17 Tottenham (a) 

24 Sheffield Utd (h) 

March 

02 Newcastle Utd (a) 

09 Fulham (h) 

16 Bournemouth (h) 

30 Aston Villa (a) 

April 

02 Burnley (a) 

06 West Ham Utd (h) 

13 Nottm Forest (a) 

20 Arsenal (h) 

27 Luton (h) 

May 

04 Man City (a) 

11 Crystal Palace (h) 

19 Liverpool (a)

