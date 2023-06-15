Premier League 2023-24 fixtures: your club-by-club guide

It may not be long since Man City lifted the trophy, but the Premier League have today released the full fixture list for next season.
Pep Guardiola's side will begin their title defence with a Friday night trip to face a Burnley side who were led to promotion by City's former skipper, Vincent Kompany.
The opening weekend will culminate in an early-season blockbuster, meanwhile, with Chelsea welcoming Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13.
Here's your full, club-by-club guide to the season's fixtures:
12: Nottm Forest (h)
19: Crystal Palace (a)
26: Fulham (h)
02: Man Utd (h)
16: Everton (a)
23: Tottenham (h)
30: Bournemouth (a)
07: Man City (h)
21: Chelsea (a)
28: Sheffield Utd (h)
04: Newcastle Utd (a)
11: Burnley (h)
25: Brentford (a)
02: Wolves (h)
05: Luton Town (a)
09: Aston Villa (a)
16: Brighton (h)
23: Liverpool (a)
26: West Ham (h)
30: Fulham (a)
13: Crystal Palace (h)
30: Nottm Forest (a)
03: Liverpool (h)
10: West Ham (a)
17: Burnley (a)
24: Newcastle Utd (h)
02: Sheffield Utd (a)
09: Brentford (h)
16: Chelsea (h)
30: Man City (a)
02: Luton Town (h)
06: Brighton (a)
13: Aston Villa (h)
20: Wolves
27: Tottenham (a)
04: Bournemouth (h)
11: Man Utd (a)
19: Everton (h)
12: Newcastle Utd (a)
19: Everton (h)
26: Burnley (a)
02: Liverpool (a)
16: Crystal Palace (h)
23: Chelsea (a)
30: Brighton (h)
07: Wolves
21: West Ham (h)
28: Luton Town (h)
04: Nottm Forest (a)
11: Fulham (h)
25: Tottenham (a)
02: Bournemouth (a)
05: Man City (h)
09: Arsenal (h)
16: Brentford (a)
23: Sheffield Utd (h)
26: Man Utd (a)
30: Burnley (h)
13: Everton (a)
30: Newcastle Utd (h)
03: Sheffield Utd (a)
10: Man Utd (h)
17: Fulham (a)
24: Nottm Forest (h)
02: Luton (a)
09: Tottenham (h)
16: West Ham (a)
30: Wolves (h)
03: Man City (a)
06: Brentford (h)
13: Arsenal (a)
20: Bournemouth (h)
27: Chelsea (h)
04: Brighton (a)
11: Liverpool (h)
19: Crystal Palace (a)
12: West Ham (h)
19: Liverpool (a)
26: Tottenham (h)
02: Brentford (a)
16: Chelsea (h)
23: Brighton (a)
30: Arsenal (h)
07: Everton (a)
21: Wolves (h)
28: Burnley (h)
04: Man City (a)
11: Newcastle Utd (h)
25: Sheffield Utd (a)
02: Aston Villa (h)
05: Crystal Palace (a)
09: Man Utd (a)
16: Luton Town (h)
23: Nottm Forest (a)
26: Fulham (h)
30: Tottenham (a)
13: Liverpool (h)
30: West Ham (a)
03: Nottm Forest (h)
10: Fulham (a)
17: Newcastle Utd (a)
24: Man City (h)
02: Burnley (a)
09: Sheffield Utd (h)
16: Wolves (a)
30: Everton (h)
02: Crystal Palace (h)
06: Luton Town (a)
13: Man Utd (h)
20: Aston Villa (a)
27: Brighton (h)
04: Arsenal (a)
11: Brentford (h)
19: Chelsea (a)
13: Tottenham (h)
19: Fulham (a)
26: Crystal Palace (h)
02: Bournemouth (h)
16: Newcastle United (a)
23: Everton (h)
30: Nottm Forest (a)
07: Man Utd (a)
21: Burnley (h)
28: Chelsea (a)
04: West Ham (h)
11: Liverpool (a)
25: Arsenal (h).
02: Luton (h)
05: Brighton (a)
09: Sheffield Utd (a)
16: Aston Villa (h)
23: Man City (a)
26: Wolves (h)
30: Crystal Palace (a)
13: Nottm Forest (h)
30: Tottenham (a)
03: Man City (h)
10: Wolves (a)
17: Liverpool (h)
24: West Ham (a)
02: Chelsea (h)
09: Arsenal (a)
16: Burnley (a)
30: Man Utd (h)
02: Brighton (h)
06: Aston Villa (a)
13: Sheffield Utd (h)
20: Luton (a)
27: Everton (a)
04: Fulham (h)
11: Bournemouth (a)
19: Newcastle Utd (h)
12: Luton Town (h)
19: Wolves (a)
26: West Ham (h)
02: Newcastle Utd (h)
16: Man Utd (a)
23: Bournemouth (h)
30: Aston Villa (a)
07: Liverpool (h)
21: Man City (a)
28: Fulham (h)
04: Everton (a)
11: Sheffield United (h)
25: Nottm Forest (a)
02: Chelsea (a)
05: Brentford (h)
09: Burnley (h)
16: Arsenal (a)
23: Crystal Palace (a)
26: Tottenham (h)
30: West Ham (a)
13: Wolves (h)
30: Luton Town (a)
03: Crystal Palace (h)
10: Tottenham (a)
17: Sheffield Utd (a)
24: Everton (h)
02: Fulham (a)
09: Nottm Forest (h)
16: Man City (h)
30: Liverpool (a)
02: Brentford (a)
06: Arsenal (h)
13: Burnley (a)
20: Chelsea (h)
27: Bournemouth (a)
May 04: Aston Villa (h)
11: Newcastle Utd (a)
19: Man Utd (h)
11: Man City (h)
19: Luton Town (a)
26: Aston Villa (h)
02: Tottenham (h)
16: Nottm Forest (a)
23: Man Utd (h)
30: Newcastle Utd (a)
07: Chelsea (h)
21: Brentford (a)
28: Bournemouth (a)
04: Crystal Palace (h)
11: Arsenal (a)
25: West Ham (h)
02: Sheff Utd (h)
05: Wolves (a)
09: Brighton (a)
16: Everton (h)
23: Fulham (a)
26: Liverpool (h)
30: Aston Villa (a)
13: Luton (h)
31: Man City (a)
February
03: Fulham (h)
10: Liverpool (a)
17: Arsenal (h)
24: Crystal Palace (a)
02: Bournemouth (h)
09: West Ham (a)
16: Brentford (h)
30: Chelsea (a)
02: Wolves (h)
06: Everton (a)
13: Brighton (h)
20: Sheffield Utd (a)
27: Man Utd (a)
04: Newcastle Utd (h)
11: Tottenham (a)
19: Nottm Forest (h)
13 Liverpool (h)
19 West Ham (a)
26 Luton (h)
02 Nottm Forest (h)
16 Bournemouth (a)
23 Aston Villa (h)
30 Fulham (a)
07 Burnley (a)
21 Arsenal (h)
28 Brentford (h)
04 Tottenham (a)
11 Man City (h)
25 Newcastle Utd (a)
02 Brighton (h)
06 Man Utd (a)
09 Everton (a)
16 Sheff Utd (h)
23 Wolves (a)
26 Crystal Palace (h)
30 Luton (a)
13 Fulham (h)
31 Liverpool (a)
03 Wolves (h)
10 Crystal Palace (a)
17 Man City (a)
24 Tottenham (h)
02 Brentford (a)
09 Newcastle Utd (h)
16 Arsenal (a)
30 Burnley (h)
03 Man Utd (h)
06 Sheff Utd (a)
13 Everton (h)
20 Brighton (a)
27 Aston Villa (a)
04 West Ham (h)
11 Nottm Forest (a)
19 Bournemouth (h)
12 Sheff Utd (a)
19 Arsenal (h)
26 Brentford (a)
02 Wolves (h)
16 Aston Villa (a)
23 Fulham (h)
30 Man Utd (a)
07 Nottm Forest (h)
21 Newcastle Utd (a)
28 Tottenham (h)
04 Burnley (a)
11 Everton (h)
25 Luton (a)
02 West Ham (a)
05 Bournemouth (h)
09 Liverpool (h)
16 Man City (a)
23 Brighton (h)
26 Chelsea (a)
30 Brentford (h)
13 Arsenal (a)
30 Sheff Utd (h)
February
03 Brighton (a)
10 Chelsea (h)
17 Everton (a)
24 Burnley (h)
02 Tottenham (a)
09 Luton (h)
16 Newcastle Utd (h)
30 Nottm Forest (a)
02 Bournemouth (a)
06 Man City (h)
13 Liverpool (a)
20 West Ham (h)
27 Fulham (a)
04 Man Utd (h)
11 Wolves (a)
19 Aston Villa (h)
12 Fulham (h)
19 Aston Villa (a)
26 Wolves (h)
02 Sheffield Utd (a)
16 Arsenal (h)
23 Brentford (a)
30 Luton Town (h)
07 Bournemouth (h)
21 Liverpool (a)
28 West Ham (a)
04 Brighton (h)
11 Crystal Palace (a)
25 Man Utd (h)
02 Nottm Forest (a)
05 Newcastle Utd (h)
09 Chelsea (h)
16 Burnley (a)
23 Tottenham (a)
26 Man City (h)
30 Wolves (a)
13 Aston Villa (h)
30 Fulham (a)
03 Tottenham (h)
10 Man City (a)
17 Crystal Palace (h)
24 Brighton (a)
02 West Ham (h)
09 Man Utd (a)
16 Liverpool (h)
30 Bournemouth (a)
03 Newcastle Utd (a)
06 Burnley (h)
13 Chelsea (a)
20 Nottm Forest (h)
27 Brentford (h)
04 Luton (a)
11 Sheffield Utd (h)
19 Arsenal (a)
12 Everton (a)
19 Brentford (h)
26 Arsenal (a)
02 Man City (a)
16 Luton (h)
23 Crystal Palace (a)
30 Chelsea (h)
07 Sheffield Utd (h)
21 Tottenham (a)
28 Brighton (a)
04 Man Utd (h)
11 Aston Villa (a)
25 Wolves (h)
02 Liverpool (a)
05 Nottm Forest (h)
09 West Ham (h)
16 Newcastle Utd (a)
23 Burnley (h)
26 Bournemouth (a)
30 Arsenal (h)
13 Chelsea (a)
30 Everton (h)
03 Burnley (a)
10 Bournemouth (h)
17 Aston Villa (h)
24 Man Utd (a)
02 Brighton (h)
09 Wolves (a)
16 Tottenham (h)
30 Sheffield United (a)
02 Nottm Forest (a)
06 Newcastle Utd (h)
13 West Ham (a)
20 Liverpool (h)
27 Crystal Palace (h)
04 Brentford (a)
11 Man City (h)
19 Luton Town (a)
13: Chelsea (a)
19: Bournemouth (h)
26: Newcastle Utd (a)
02: Aston Villa (h)
16: Wolves (a)
30: Tottenham (a)
07: Brighton (a)
21: Everton (h)
28: Notts Forest (h)
04: Luton (a)
11: Brentford (h)
25: Man City (a)
02: Fulham (h)
05: Sheffield Utd (a)
09: Crystal Palace (a)
16: Man Utd (h)
23: Arsenal (h)
26: Burnley (a)
30: Newcastle Utd (h)
13: Bournemouth (a)
31: Chelsea (h)
03: Arsenal (a)
10: Burnley (h)
17: Brentford (a)
24: Luton (h)
02: Nottm Forest (a)
09: Man City (h)
16: Everton (a)
30: Brighton (h)
03: Sheffield Utd (h)
06: Man Utd (a)
13: Crystal Palace (h)
20: Fulham (a)
27: West Ham (a)
04: Tottenham Hotspur (h)
11 : Aston Villa (a)
19: Wolverhampton (h)
12: Brighton (a)
19: Burnley (h)
26: Chelsea (a)
02: West Ham (h)
16: Fulham (a)
23: Wolves (h)
30: Everton (a)
07: Tottenham (h)
21: Nottm Forest (a)
28: Aston Villa (a)
04: Liverpool (h)
11: Man Utd (a)
25: Crystal Palace (h)
02: Brentford (a)
05: Arsenal (h)
09: Man City (h)
16: Bournemouth (a)
23: Newcastle Utd (h)
26: Sheffield Utd (a)
30: Chelsea (h)
13: Burnley (a)
30: Brighton (h)
03: Newcastle Utd (a)
10: Sheffield United (h)
17: Man Utd (h)
24: Liverpool (a)
02: Aston Villa (h)
09: Crystal Palace (a)
16: Nottm Forest (h)
30: Tottenham (a)
02: Arsenal (a)
06: Bournemouth (h)
13: Man City (a)
20: Brentford (h)
27: Wolves (a)
04: Everton (h)
11: West Ham (a)
19: Fulham (h)
11: Burnley (a)
19: Newcastle Utd (h)
26: Sheffield Utd (a)
02: Fulham (h)
16: West Ham (a)
23: Nottm Forest (h)
30: Wolves (a)
07: Arsenal (a)
21: Brighton (h)
28: Man Utd (a)
04: Bournemouth (h)
11: Chelsea (a)
25: Liverpool (h)
02: Tottenham (h)
05: Aston Villa (a)
09: Luton (a)
16: Crystal Palace (h)
23: Brentford (h)
26: Everton (a)
30: Sheffield Utd (h)
13: Newcastle Utd (a)
31: Burnley (h)
03: Brentford (a)
10: Everton (h)
17: Chelsea (h)
24: Bournemouth (a)
02: Man Utd (h)
09: Liverpool (a)
16: Brighton (a)
30: Arsenal (h)
03: Aston Villa (h)
06: Crystal Palace (a)
13: Luton (h)
20: Tottenham (a)
27: Nottm Forest (a)
04: Wolves (h)
11: Fulham (a)
19: West Ham (h)
14: Wolves (h)
19: Tottenham (a)
26: Nottm Forest (h)
02: Arsenal (a)
16: Brighton (h)
23: Burnley (a)
30: Crystal Palace (h)
07: Brentford (h)
21: Sheffield Utd (a)
28: Man City (h)
04: Fulham (a)
11: Luton (h)
25: Everton (a)
02: Newcastle Utd (a)
06: Chelsea (h)
09: Bournemouth (h)
16: Liverpool (a)
23: West Ham (a)
26: Aston Villa (h)
30: Nottm Forest (a)
13: Tottenham (h)
30: Wolves (a)
03: West Ham Utd (h)
10: Aston Villa (a)
17: Luton (a)
24: Fulham (h)
02: Man City (a)
09: Everton (h)
16: Sheffield Utd (h)
30: Brentford (a)
03: Chelsea (a)
06: Liverpool (h)
13: Bournemouth (a)
20: Newcastle Utd (h)
27: Burnley (h)
04: Crystal Palace (a)
11: Arsenal (h)
19: Brighton (a)
12: Aston Villa (h)
19: Man City (a)
26: Liverpool (h)
02: Brighton (a)
16: Brentford (h)
23: Sheffield Utd (a)
30: Burnley (h)
07: West Ham (a)
21: Crystal Palace (h)
28: Wolves (a)
04: Arsenal (h)
11: Bournemouth (a)
25: Chelsea (h)
02: Man Utd (h)
05: Everton (a)
09: Tottenham (a)
16: Fulham (h)
23: Luton (a)
26: Nottm Forest (h)
30: Liverpool (a)
13: Man City (h)
30: Aston Villa (a)
03: Luton (h)
10: Nottm Forest (a)
17: Bournemouth (h)
24: Arsenal (a)
02: Wolves (h)
09: Chelsea (a)
16: Crystal Palace (a)
30: West Ham (h)
03: Everton (h)
06: Fulham (a)
13: Tottenham (h)
20: Man Utd (a)
27: Sheffield Utd (h)
04: Burnley (a)
11: Brighton (h)
19: Brentford (a)
12 Arsenal (a)
19 Sheffield Utd (h)
26 Man Utd (a)
02 Chelsea (a)
16 Burnley (h)
23 Man City (a)
30 Brentford (h)
07 Crystal Palace (a)
21 Luton Town (h)
28 Liverpool (a)
04 Aston Villa (h)
11 West Ham (a)
25 Brighton (h)
02 Everton (h)
05 Fulham (a)
09 Wolves (a)
16 Tottenham (h)
23 Bournemouth (h)
26 Newcastle Utd (a)
30 Man Utd (h)
13 Brentford (a)
30 Arsenal (h)
03 Bournemouth (a)
10 Newcastle Utd (h)
17 West Ham (h)
24 Aston Villa (a)
02 Liverpool (h)
09 Brighton (a)
16 Luton Town (a)
30 Crystal Palace (h)
02 Fulham (h)
06 Tottenham (a)
13 Wolves (h)
20 Everton (a)
27 Man City (h)
04 Sheffield Utd (a)
11 Chelsea (h)
19 Burnley (a)
12 Crystal Palace (h)
19 Nottm Forest (a)
26 Man City (h)
02 Everton (h)
16 Tottenham (a)
23 Newcastle Utd (h)
30 West Ham (a)
07 Fulham (a)
21 Man Utd (h)
28 Arsenal (a)
04 Wolves (h)
11 Brighton (a)
25 Bournemouth (h)
02 Burnley (a)
05 Liverpool (h)
09 Brentford (h)
16 Chelsea (a)
23 Aston Villa (a)
26 Luton Town (h)
30 Man City (a)
13 West Ham (h)
30 Crystal Palace (a)
03 Aston Villa (h)
10 Luton Town (a)
17 Brighton (h)
24 Wolves (a)
02 Arsenal (h)
09 Bournemouth (a)
16 Man Utd (a)
30 Fulham (h)
03 Liverpool (a)
06 Chelsea (h)
13 Brentford (a)
20 Burnley (h)
27 Newcastle Utd (a)
04 Nottm Forest (h)
11 Everton (a)
19 Tottenham (h)
13 Brentford (a)
19 Man Utd (h)
26 Bournemouth (a)
02 Burnley (a)
16 Sheffield Utd (h)
23 Arsenal (a)
30 Liverpool (h)
07 Luton Town (a)
21 Fulham (h)
28 Crystal Palace (a)
04 Chelsea (h)
11 Wolves (a)
25 Aston Villa (h)
02 Man City (a)
05 West Ham (h)
09 Newcastle Utd (h)
16 Nottm Forest (a)
23 Everton (h)
26 Brighton (a)
30 Bournemouth (h)
13 Man Utd (a)
30 Brentford (h)
03 Everton (a)
10 Brighton (h)
17 Wolves (h)
24 Chelsea (a)
02 Crystal Palace (h)
09 Aston Villa (a)
16 Fulham (a)
30 Luton Town (h)
02 West Ham (a)
06 Nottm Forest (h)
13 Newcastle Utd (a)
20 Man City (h)
27 Arsenal (h)
04 Liverpool (a)
11 Burnley (h)
19 Sheffield Utd (a)
12 Bournemouth (a)
19 Chelsea (h)
26 Brighton (a)
02 Luton Town (a)
16 Man City (h)
23 Liverpool (a)
30 Sheffield Utd (h)
07 Newcastle Utd (h)
21 Aston Villa (a)
28 Everton (h)
04 Brentford (a)
11 Nottm Forest (h)
25 Burnley (a)
02 Crystal Palace (h)
05 Tottenham (a)
09 Fulham (a)
16 Wolverhampton (h)
23 Man Utd (h)
26 Arsenal (a)
30 Brighton (h)
13 Sheffield Utd (a)
30 Bournemouth (h)
03 Man Utd (a)
10 Arsenal (h)
17 Nottm Forest (a)
24 Brentford (h)
02 Everton (a)
09 Burnley (h)
16 Aston Villa (h)
30 Newcastle Utd (a)
02 Tottenham (h)
06 Wolverhampton (a)
13 Fulham (h)
20 Crystal Palace (a)
27 Liverpool (h)
04 Chelsea (a)
11 Luton Town (h)
19 Man City (a)
14 Man Utd (a)
19 Brighton (h)
26 Everton (a)
02 Crystal Palace (a)
16 Liverpool (h)
23 Luton (a)
30 Man City (h)
07 Aston Villa (h)
21 Bournemouth (a)
28 Newcastle Utd (h)
04 Sheffield Utd (a)
11 Tottenham (h)
25 Fulham (a)
02 Arsenal (a)
05 Burnley (h)
09 Nottm Forest (h)
16 West Ham (a)
23 Chelsea (h)
26 Brentford (a)
30 Everton (h)
13 Brighton (a)
30 Man Utd (h)
03 Chelsea (a)
10 Brentford (h)
17 Tottenham (a)
24 Sheffield Utd (h)
02 Newcastle Utd (a)
09 Fulham (h)
16 Bournemouth (h)
30 Aston Villa (a)
02 Burnley (a)
06 West Ham Utd (h)
13 Nottm Forest (a)
20 Arsenal (h)
27 Luton (h)
04 Man City (a)
11 Crystal Palace (h)
19 Liverpool (a)