Damien Duff on Love Island: 'I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over myself, the staff and the players' 

Shelbourne boss Damien Duff has given his reaction to the bombshell that sub-keeper Scott van der Sluis is departing the club.

Goalkeeper van der Sluis had notified the club of his intention to feature on the reality TV show, Love Island, with Duff saying that no matter how long the 'keeper lasts on the show, he will not be returning to the club.

The 22-year-old signed for Shelbourne in the summer of 2022, and has made three appearances for the club.

Duff noted his fondness for van der Sluis upon his departure, even revealing he will be watching the Welsh stopper from afar.

“Scott’s a great kid, he has been brilliant around the place for us, but he’s gone to Love Island and he won’t be back,” Duff told the Irish Independent.

“It’s good for me as I don’t switch off, all I do is spend hours on end on the laptop on Shelbourne and League of Ireland, when he does go on it will be the first reality TV show I’ll have watched in 25 years. I will be watching Love Island.

“If you knew Scott you’d know it’s him, it’s his personality. That’s him, wanting to be on a TV show but even if he’s knocked out after a week, I have tried to create a really serious working environment here and he won’t be coming back, but I wish him well.”

The former Republic of Ireland star quipped: “I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over myself, the staff and the player.

"All jokes aside, I thank Scott for his services to Shelbourne FC and we all wish him the very best for the future, whatever that holds.”

Van der Sluis noted that he is looking forward to the "new and exciting opportunity".

“I’d like to thank Shelbourne FC for everything they’ve done for me, the lads, staff, fans and people around the club have been brilliant with me since coming in," he said in a statement issued by the club today.

“I’ve loved my time at Shels, Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change-up in life.

“Shels are a great club going in the right direction and I look forward to seeing what the lads can achieve. Shels is my club now, I look forward to cheering on the lads as a fan.”