Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani agreed to sell his stake to the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise after they were relegated from the Premier League.
Fowler, Spieth and Thomas looking to invest in Leeds

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY: Rickie Fowler pictured at the JP McManus Pro-Am which took place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Limerick.

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 08:23
Pearl Josephine Nazare

Rickie Fowler said he and fellow American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are looking to invest in Leeds United after 49ers Enterprises agreed on a takeover of the English soccer club.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani agreed to sell his stake to the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise after they were relegated from the Premier League.

"There is the group that's moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, JT and Jordan potentially will be a part of it," Fowler told Sky Sports.

"It will be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we will continue to root for Leeds.

"I feel like its (soccer) continuing to get bigger in the (United) States, but still since I haven't been to a game I don't have the true appreciation until I've actually been able to go and be there and feel that energy."

The trio are looking to follow former NFL player J.J. Watt and his wife, former U.S. soccer international Kealia Watt, who have invested in Burnley.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney acquired Wrexham in November 2020 and secured a fairytale return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence.

Reuters

