Manchester United pull out of Harry Kane chase as cost proves out of reach

Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham, feeling the money it will take to lure the England striker to Old Trafford is unrealistic.

United manager Erik ten Hag had made the player his primary summer target and is disappointed it has fallen through, but understands the club cannot go past a certain point when it comes to the transfer fee and the overall package for a 29-year-old, who has one year left on his contract.

Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, is keen to hold on to Kane, in the hope that he signs a new contract and despite the knowledge he could lose him for nothing next summer. Real Madrid have expressed an interest in Kane, but with Kylian Mbappe now a possible option they may opt against pursuing a deal for the England captain.

Victor Osimhen remains of interest to United but he, too, is likely to be out of their reach, with Napoli understood to be asking €150m for the 24-year-old striker.

United are still keen to sign the Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, who has had an impressive first season in Serie A after joining from Sturm Graz. The 20-year-old scored nine times in 32 league games and United like the potential he is showing, but he would not be seen as a regular starter in 2023-24. Atalanta could, however, ask for as much as £50m for the Dane.

United reached an agreement on personal terms with Mason Mount at the end of May. The England midfielder’s contract runs out next year and Chelsea have not made any progress with him over a new deal.

United have not agreed a fee for Mount and Chelsea are expected to demand at least £60m for the 24‑year‑old. Ten Hag wants more dynamism in midfield and he admires Mount’s athleticism, pressing, and versatility.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich have also been monitoring the situation.

Guardian