Poyet has declared the match a must-win, saying his research on Ireland has him ready to counteract one of the two formations they'll adopt.
Giorgos Giakoumakis backs 'crazy' manager Gus Poyet to lead Greece to Euros

Greece's manager Gus Poyet. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 19:53
John Fallon, Athens

Free-scoring Giorgos Giakoumakis believes Greece can end their qualification drought at Ireland’s expense under the direction of ‘crazy’ manager Gus Poyet.

The fourth seeds in Ireland’s Euro group, which glistens with the class of France and Netherlands, last featured at the tournament in the 2014 World Cup.

By the decade anniversary, former Celtic striker Giakoumakis is confident the Ethniki will be in Germany among the 24 best teams on the continent.

To do so, without depending on navigating the Nations League playoffs they already guaranteed a place in by winning last year’s group, three points against the Irish in balmy Athens on Friday is a must.

The Greeks possess an abundance of firepower to worry Stephen Kenny and his Irish side. Giakoumakis leads the MLS Golden Boot race since joining Atlanta United in March from Celtic.

That feat was already secured in the Dutch league by his compatriot Tasos Douvikas, the Utrecht striker who was finally drafted into the squad by Poyet on Wednesday following the withdrawal of Fotis Ioannidis due to a hip injury.

Giorgos Giakoumakis while at Celtic.
Giorgos Giakoumakis while at Celtic.

The former Chelsea player and Brighton and Hove Albion manager has urged expectant Greek fans to fill the AEK Athens’s 32,000-capacity Agia Sophia Arena, matching the temperature in the air with heat on the visitors.

The side ranked 52 in the world, three places behind Ireland, began the campaign by strolling past Gibraltar 3-0 while Ireland lost 1-0 to France, who face Greece on Monday.

"As a personality, we all know that Mr Poyet is crazy – a good crazy person,” Giakoumakis told Sport24. “He has a very big personality as a coach, he has high goals without a trace of defeatism, which grows us too. That boosts us all the time.

“They are two very important games. Of course, we want to win, starting with Ireland, to lay a solid foundation to achieve something good. We want our team to go to a major event that has been missed for so many years by all of us. It's something we're definitely missing and I hope we can qualify.”

Despite being prolific at club level, Giakoumakis has shipped flak for only netting twice on the international stage. He’s been lined up to lead the attack on Friday and believe the partnership is central to him delivering goals.

"I don't have anything to prove to anyone because I’ve proven it over the years,” he told his detractors.

“I think with Greece it has a little bit to do with the chemistry, not having the same players together a lot. Us teammates need to understand where we’re moving and we’ve improved on that in our preparations for this game.”

Poyet has declared the match a must-win, saying his research on Ireland has him ready to counteract one of the two formations they’ll adopt.

"There are two favourites in this group, so we must win the other games to compete for one of the two qualification places for the Euros,” he asserted.

