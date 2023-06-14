League of Ireland Premier Division attendances up 23% 

Crowds in SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division up 8 percent compared to last season.
League of Ireland Premier Division attendances up 23% 

PERCENTAGE INCREASE: Cork City's Joseph O’Brien-Whitmarsh celebrates with the City fans. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 14:38
Shane Donovan

League of Ireland Men's Premier Division attendances have risen significantly this term, with a 23.2% increase from the same point last season.

As the summer break rolls around, a total of 65,929 more supporters have come through the top division gates so far this season compared to the previous campaign. 

Shamrock Rovers have recorded the highest home attendance average so far with a figure of 6,028, while Cork City's average is up 24%, currently sitting at 4,199. 

Despite City's promotion, average Men's First Division crowds are up 8%, with a 42% rise at Waterford, 135% at Athlone Town and 77% at Wexford.

Meanwhile, in the Women's Premier Division, average attendances have risen by 80%. 

In addition, the women's league fan attendance record has been broken on three separate occasions this term, with the most recent occurrence of such at the Shamrock Rovers vs Peamount United fixture last weekend.

Average attendances across the three leagues are viewable below:

Men's Premier Division.
Men's Premier Division.

League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon said the maintenance of crowd growth is a really encouraging sign for the leagues' popularity going forward. 

“It is hugely encouraging to see the rise in crowds once more at the halfway point this season. We traditionally see a rise in crowds at the start of the season but to see the rise in attendances being maintained shows the rise in popularity of the League of Ireland. 

"Though we are pleased to see crowds continuously rise across all three Divisions, it also highlights the need for investment in our stadia to help progress the League of Ireland and welcome even more fans into grounds for both the men’s and women’s Divisions as outlined in the new FAI Facilities Investment Strategy.”

More in this section

Newcastle United v Norwich City - Premier League - St James' Park Ireland international Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff leaving Newcastle
Soccer - Football League Division One - Chelsea Photocall Former Chelsea player and manager John Hollins dies aged 76
FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-PSV-SPARTA ROTTERDAM Ajax appoint Steijn as head coach
<p>ON THE MOVE: James Milner applauds Liverpool fans after his final game for the club. Brighton have announced his signing. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire</p>

Brighton confirm signing of James Milner on one-year deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd