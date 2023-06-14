League of Ireland Premier Division attendances up 23% 

League of Ireland Men's Premier Division attendances have risen significantly this term, with a 23.2% increase from the same point last season.

As the summer break rolls around, a total of 65,929 more supporters have come through the top division gates so far this season compared to the previous campaign.

Shamrock Rovers have recorded the highest home attendance average so far with a figure of 6,028, while Cork City's average is up 24%, currently sitting at 4,199.

Despite City's promotion, average Men's First Division crowds are up 8%, with a 42% rise at Waterford, 135% at Athlone Town and 77% at Wexford.

Meanwhile, in the Women's Premier Division, average attendances have risen by 80%.

In addition, the women's league fan attendance record has been broken on three separate occasions this term, with the most recent occurrence of such at the Shamrock Rovers vs Peamount United fixture last weekend.

Average attendances across the three leagues are viewable below:

Men's Premier Division.

League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon said the maintenance of crowd growth is a really encouraging sign for the leagues' popularity going forward.

“It is hugely encouraging to see the rise in crowds once more at the halfway point this season. We traditionally see a rise in crowds at the start of the season but to see the rise in attendances being maintained shows the rise in popularity of the League of Ireland.

"Though we are pleased to see crowds continuously rise across all three Divisions, it also highlights the need for investment in our stadia to help progress the League of Ireland and welcome even more fans into grounds for both the men’s and women’s Divisions as outlined in the new FAI Facilities Investment Strategy.”