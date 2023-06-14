Brighton confirm signing of James Milner on one-year deal

The 37-year-old former England international has agreed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option for a further 12 months
ON THE MOVE: James Milner applauds Liverpool fans after his final game for the club. Brighton have announced his signing. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 14:38
James Whelan

Brighton have announced the signing of James Milner on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi told his club's website: "I'm very glad to welcome James to Brighton.

"He's an excellent addition for us and I'm sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level."

Milner, who began his career with Leeds and has also played for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City, won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during eight years at Anfield.

He is now third in the all-time Premier League appearance makers with 619, behind Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632).

Milner will join Brighton on June 30 following the expiration of his Reds contract and add experience to their squad ahead of the club's maiden Europa League campaign.

Seagulls technical director David Weir said: "His experience speaks for itself with the amount of games he has played and the trophies he has won throughout a decorated career.

"These games include European competition, which will be of huge value to us as we embark on our first season in Europe."

