Real Madrid complete move for England midfielder Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund - with the England midfielder agreeing a six-year contract at the Bernabeu.

The 19-year-old moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 but has long dreamt of playing for the La Liga giants.

Dortmund confirmed in a statement last week that Real have agreed to pay an initial €103m to land Bellingham.

Now Real have confirmed the deal is complete.

"Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will remain linked to our club for the next six seasons," their statement read.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place.

"After, Jude Bellingham will appear before the media."

As for Dortmund, the club said: “[The clubs'] have agreed to terms over the transfer of Jude Bellingham. Everyone in Dortmund wishes you the best of luck in your next adventure Jude!”

Bellingham was recently named Bundesliga Player of the Season after his starring role for Dortmund, who missed out on the title in agonising fashion on the final day of the campaign.

He scored his first England goal in their World Cup win over Iran but is absent from the squad to face Malta and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifiers this week due to injury.

He has long been keen on a move to the 14-time European champions and recently said that he sees the Champions League as "the biggest stage".

"The goal has always been winning," he told the PA news agency last month.

"When you ask me what my biggest ambitions are in the game, it's to win everything. And I'm not afraid to say that.

"Everyone should have that goal I feel like as professional footballers."