Celtic close to reappointing Brendan Rodgers to replace Postecoglou

Celtic are close to sealing a stunning managerial return to the club for Brendan Rodgers. The 50-year-old, who enjoyed a hugely successful period at Celtic between 2016 and 2019, had planned to take an extended break from the game after his sacking by Leicester City in April. Leeds United had also set sights on Rodgers as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, talks between Rodgers, Celtic’s main shareholder Dermot Desmond and other members of the Scottish champions’ board have progressed positively to the point where a second tenure is all-but sealed. Celtic believe they have their man. Barring a late and unexpected change of heart, Rodgers will replace Ange Postecoglou, who departed Celtic to join Tottenham Hotspur after presiding over a domestic treble.