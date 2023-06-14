Irwin optimistic about United's chances next season

Manchester United legend Denis Irwin isn’t ruling out a title charge from his old side in the 2023/24 Premier League season.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes dejected following the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 06:35
Daire Walsh

Despite falling behind their local rivals over the past decade, Manchester United legend Denis Irwin isn’t ruling out a title charge from his old side in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Across the 12 memorable years he enjoyed at Old Trafford, the Treble-winning campaign of 1998/99 stands out as a major highlight for the Cork native. Neighbours Manchester City have just matched their achievement of securing the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League in a single season but while some of his former team-mates are of the opinion that United aren’t in a position to challenge Pep Guardiola’s men on the domestic front, Irwin has a more optimistic outlook.

“Well you look at Arsenal last year, I think everyone expected Liverpool to challenge so it just shows you what the Premier League is. Can we challenge? Yeah. Some ex-players said we’re too far away, but some big additions I don’t see why not,” Irwin said.

“It can be won. At one point this year, you thought Arsenal were very much in the box seat. I do hope the Premier League does stay unpredictable. I do know that five of the last six have been to City, but anything can happen.”

