Irwin optimistic about United's chances next season

Despite falling behind their local rivals over the past decade, Manchester United legend Denis Irwin isn’t ruling out a title charge from his old side in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Across the 12 memorable years he enjoyed at Old Trafford, the Treble-winning campaign of 1998/99 stands out as a major highlight for the Cork native. Neighbours Manchester City have just matched their achievement of securing the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League in a single season but while some of his former team-mates are of the opinion that United aren’t in a position to challenge Pep Guardiola’s men on the domestic front, Irwin has a more optimistic outlook.