Parrott on Ferguson: 'He’s smashing it right now and that can only help us'

Sat on a plastic seat in a small stand overlooking the pristine Calista training pitch in Turkey, Troy Parrott raises his head with his beady blue eyes glistening when asked about his mentoring role.

Not that long ago he was in Evan Ferguson’s boots, an 18-year-old burdened by the weight of Robbie Keane level expectation to become his heir.

“No, I’m not a senior,” stressed the 21-year-old with a giggle. “I’m still one of the young lads, not too much older than Evan. So, I don’t want to say what he should or shouldn’t do.”

To be precise, 988 days separates the duo, bound by the unfair tag of record goalscorer Keane’s successor extraordinaire.

“If I was to say something to him, it’s to keep doing what he’s doing - as he’s smashing it right now and that can only help us with Ireland.”

Continuity. Easier said than done, as Parrott can attest. Back to sage advice on that front, imparted from painful experience.

“Take it easy after you score,” cautions Parrott to the Brighton and Hove Albion frontman.

Ferguson enjoyed 10 goal celebrations last season, six in the Premier League, whereas the aftermath of Parrott’s first-ever Championship goal punctured his season-long at Preston North End.

Immediately after firing the winner past Norwich City’s Tim Krul in October, the Dubliner sunk to the Carrow Road turf in agony.

While his teammates were eager to celebrate, it was medics he wanted to be surrounded by, for the sight of him clutching his hamstring spelt trouble.

Substituted, hospitalised and operated on, he missed the next 13 games, taking until mid-February to play a full 90 minutes.

“It was definitely my longest layoff,” he says of the incident that overshadowed his fourth loan spell from Tottenham, after Millwall, Ipswich Town and MK Dons.

“I didn’t even get to celebrate my first Championship goal. The goal goes out the window, it’s just about thinking ‘how long am I going to be out for, when am I going to be playing again’. It was a long one.

“As a player, straight away you’ll have a rough idea how bad it’s going to be and I knew it wasn’t going to be a short-term thing.

“I was just getting my head around it, making a plan for a route back. It’s the game we love, it happened but done now.”

Parrott, despite his tribulations at club level and having to impress another new Spurs manager in Ange Postecoglou, has history when it comes to summer loving for Ireland.

His brace against Andorra in this 2021 June window helped Stephen Kenny to his first win at the eleventh attempt. Twelve months later, the manager was grateful again when he flourished alongside Michael Obafemi in the 3-0 win over Scotland, snapping an early slump of two Nations League losses.

Participation in Friday’s visit to Greece, having been cut from the matchday squad for the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France is a more realistic prospect given the forward line is shorn of Chiedozie Ogbene.

Whoever gets picked, Parrott is adamant slippages in this double-header which concludes by Gibraltar visiting on Monday night requires a maximum return.

“This is about the whole country, not just one or two players,” he asserted, attempting to accentuate the collective rather than marginal selection calls.

“We want to qualify for next year’s tournament so whoever is put out there to score the goals needs to do it, it’s on us. Ultimately, we want to win both these games.”

Parrott might have had extra competition from Tom Cannon, the Everton striker who also had a loan at Preston last season, but he wasn’t picked and is mulling over an offer from England’s U21s.

“He’s a good finisher and I spoke to him every day but if it’s in his interests to go elsewhere then I wish him all the best,” he affirmed before concentrating on those committed to the cause.

“This training camp has gone well and we all seem to be flying. We’re in a really good place. Now we must bring the top performance against France into these two games because we want to win both.”