Callum O'Dowda ready to put injury woes behind him against Greece

Callum O’Dowda was deprived of his first Euro qualifying start for Ireland against France in March by a late injury but is fully clear to claim it on Friday in Greece.

Despite making his debut this time six years ago, international football has been a slog for the versatile playmaker, injuries and changes of manager disrupting his flow.

For instance, when selected by Martin O’Neill in 2017 to start the first leg of the World Cup playoff in Denmark, his 90-minute runout in a scoreless draw appeared to be a launchpad for regularity with Ireland.

The subsequent mauling by the Danes at home and the anticlimactic year that followed in the dying embers of the O’Neill reign pushed him to the margins.

He became, principally due to recurrent muscle injuries, a peripheral figure under Mick McCarthy and the first couple of years under Kenny.

This campaign promises to be different.

Since ending a two-year wait for a return to the Irish jersey in last November’s friendlies against Norway and Malta, Kenny has earmarked the left wingback berth for O’Dowda.

Starting him there in the March friendly against Latvia acted as an audition for the serious business against the French five days later and having breezed through it, with a first international goal to boot, he gained residency of the role.

Republic of Ireland Squad Training, Calista Sports Centre, Antalya, Turkey.

That was until he pulled up in training. He’d endured far longer layoffs than the prognosis of this one but the significance of what it cost him stung.

“On the day before the France game, my groin just opened up,” he explained.

“I was a little bit fatigued anyway on my right side, just from the type of game it was against Latvia “It’s one of those things where you realise the next day it’s just not going to happen, it’s not worth it.

“I had a scan on it and it was only a minor one where they said ‘Look you can probably turn it around for your next club game’ and we were playing against Swansea, so it was a big game.

“I was actually gutted not to play against France because I felt really good in the Latvia game. It was the qualifier and we’ve got two big ones this window and another pair, against France again and the Netherlands, in September.

“They’re big games so in a way I saw the positives, thinking ‘right, I’m missing this game but it could have been a lot worse’. It could have been a serious injury. It’s all part of it and, I guess, my luck with injuries.”

For a player who was known as a right-winger initially with Ireland, O’Dowda has transitioned to defensive duties for Cardiff City and Ireland with ease.

Now having the experience on Kenny’s staff of John O’Shea, who operated most of his spell with Ireland and Manchester United as left-back, is a bonus.

“Physically I have the capabilities to do it and I’ve brushed up on a few bits on my defensive awareness - when the ball is over there, what position to be in, for example,” the 28-year-old says. “Growing up, I was always further up, starting as a No 10 and then I was in midfield.

“Having the attributes to get up and down, to be quite honest, comes into my favour. John (O’Shea) has been brilliant – really, really good. I played with John and against him numerous times but he’s a very, very good coach. People probably don’t realise how big his involvement is but he’s had a big impact.

“Keith Andrews and Stephen Rice too. We’ve gone through the details of everything for Friday and we’ll be well prepared”.

Kick off in Athens is 9.45pm local time (7.45pm Irish).