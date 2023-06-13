Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay set to join Preston on loan

The 19-year-old managed just 93 minutes of football last season.
Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay set to join Preston on loan
Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay is set to join Preston on loan next season (Nigel French/PA)
Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 14:03
Carl Markham

Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay is set to join Preston on loan for next season.

The 19-year-old managed just 93 minutes of football – across two matches in the Carabao Cup and Champions League in November – due to a back problem and a knee injury that prematurely ended his maiden campaign.

Ramsay underwent surgery in February and is in need of regular first-team football which is why, the PA news agency understands, he has been allowed to go out on loan to the Championship side.

The Scotland international arrived at Anfield last summer from Aberdeen for an initial £4million.

