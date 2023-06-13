Man United to face Bilbao in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva

Manchester United will play La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in a pre-season friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 6 August as they prepare for the new football season.

This will be the Red Devils third time playing at the Aviva stadium, the last time was in 2017.

United have a strong connection with Irish football with many of the national team players having represented the side with great distinction. Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend Denis Irwin officially launched the match today at the national stadium.

“Manchester United has strong links to Ireland through a great roster of past players that has also represented the national team" said Iriwin.

"The prospect of this friendly against Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium is hugely exciting. The team has always attracted huge support in Ireland and so playing this match in Dublin will I’m sure make it an even more special occasion for the players and fans alike."

The last time the two sides met was in 2012 in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 which United infamously lost 3-5 on aggregate to Marcel Bielsa's side in Sir Alex Ferguson's penultimate season in charge.

Mikel Gonzalez Athletic Club Bilbao Football Director said: “For us is a very big pleasure to return to Ireland and play in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. We know that there is a special connection between Basque and Irish fans.

“Manchester United is an historical rival for Athletic Club, we have played mythical games in the past, in 1957 and 2012, and this meeting will be an important match to prepare the new season playing against a very strong team. Manchester United is an enormous club, Dublin is a great place with a fantastic stadium, and we are sure that we are going to experience a wonderful atmosphere”.

John Murtough Manchester United's Football Director is delighted to see ten Hag's at the finishing touches to the pre-season preparation in Dublin “United has such strong connections with Ireland, being the birthplace of great players such as George Best, Roy Keane, and of course Denis Irwin. We know how passionate our Irish supporters are and it’s a pleasure to be able to bring this game to Dublin.

“After returning from tour in the US, Erik and the team will be eager to put the finishing touches on their preparations for the new season. A game against high-quality La Liga opposition such as Athletic Bilbao will be a great opportunity to gain fitness and playing time before the start of the 2023/24 campaign, as well as providing entertainment for our Irish fans.”

Sean Kavanagh FAI Commercial Director is happy to welcome both sides to the Aviva “We are delighted to be able to welcome Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao to the Aviva Stadium this summer. To be able to host such a high-profile fixture with two huge European clubs is fantastic for the Irish public who support either team and will now have the chance to watch them play in Ireland".

Exclusive presale tickets will be available starting June 13 with general sale tickets going on-sale on Thursday June 15 at 12pm. Tickets prices start at €35 for adults and €20 for U16s.