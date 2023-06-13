Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool

Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey has signed an extended contract with Liverpool Football Club.

The Galway native will continue her stay with the Reds, where she has already completed five years of service.

Fahey has made 106 appearances for the Reds, a total that puts her behind only defensive partner Gemma Bonner in the current squad.

The centre-back led the team back to the Barclays Women’s Super League by lifting the FA Women’s Championship title in 2022 and made 15 appearances as they consolidated their place in the top tier with a seventh-placed finish last season.

“It was an easy decision and I’m delighted to extend my contract at this fantastic club – I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” Fahey told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m already massively excited for next season. I’ve been here five years, seen a lot of changes, but the position we’re in now as a club is really exciting and the future looks really, really bright.

“I’m delighted to be a part of it and keep pushing the club higher up the table.”

Republic of Ireland's Niamh Fahey during an international friendly match at the Tallaght Stadium.

Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard added: “Niamh’s a fantastic person, a fantastic leader, and her performance levels on the pitch have stayed consistently high for club and country. She’s our captain and we’re delighted she’s decided to extend her contract.”

Injury hampered Fahey in the final two months of last season but she was back in time to help Liverpool complete their league programme and believes the squad showed they could compete in the WSL.

The 35-year old is looking forward to the new season but first there is the small matter of Ireland's World Cup campaign where she will be hoping to make an impact.

“It was a good year and we showed we’re definitely able to compete against the top sides," she continued.

"The WSL is where you want to be and it’s where we should be. Now it’s about pushing forward and getting us as high up there as possible.

“The fans were incredible last year. They always have been, they had our backs even in the toughest times. That makes all the difference for us and makes the club what it is, it’s so special because of the fans.

"We’re delighted they’re experiencing some good times in the WSL and hopefully we can give them a lot more next year. It’s a big summer ahead for the girls in green, our first ever major finals down in Australia and New Zealand.

"It’s an historic moment and hopefully I’ll be part of that final squad heading there.”