Three selection dilemmas ahead of Ireland's crunch clash with Greece

Two games into a qualification campaign of eight and it’s already crunch time.

Beating the nations seeded beneath is a cornerstone of any successful series and getting nothing from France in March despite their efforts leaves Ireland and Stephen Kenny requiring three points in Greece on Friday.

But which players will he place his trust in? Injuries to Séamus Coleman and Chiedozie Ogbene shorten the options but the manager still has marginal calls to make in certain positions.

Here we look at just three of those, forecasting which of the adversaries will claim the start in Athens.

Gavin Bazunu v Caoimhín Kelleher

We could include Mark Travers in this conundrum, for he – like Kelleher – was granted a rare start between the sticks for the final Premier League games of the season. Bazunu enjoyed that mantle for the first 32 matches of Southampton’s horrendous season but was dropped in favour of Alex McCarthy for the final six matches.

Kenny restored Bazunu for the campaign opener against France in March after giving Kelleher a runout in the friendly meeting with Latvia but he has to decide if the incumbent is mentally superior in the face of being axed and conceding 53 goals.

Verdict: Bazunu.

James McClean v Callum O’Dowda

A microcosm of O’Dowda’s Ireland career occurred in March when he followed up his first goal on his 26th appearance of a seven-year Ireland career against Latvia by missing the real business against France. Kenny had intended to start him at left wingback until his latest injury arose but he’s back onboard and favourite to land the berth.

McClean, six years O’Dowda’s elder, can join the century club if he figures in both games of this window against Greece and Gibraltar. Each are fit and pacey, attributes required to unlock the hosts on Friday, and it could be a case of them rotating over the 90 minutes.

Verdict: O’Dowda.

Michael Obafemi v Mikey Johnston

The battle of Michaels will probably be for one of the No 10 spots behind lone frontman Evan Ferguson. Jason Knight is in line for one with the other between players of contrasting styles. Obafemi’s array of finishing was illustrated a year ago against Scotland, the country new recruit Johnston defected from.

He was the big winner from the March window, making an impact off the bench in both games, and his club form since for on-loan club Vitória Guimarães gives him the edge. Obafemi has started just once for promoted Burnley since joining in January and could be held back on the bench for Plan B.

Verdict: Johnston.