Where on earth do we all go from here?

Fifty years of being put through the wringer, the most recent 10 sending everyone scurrying for cover as the oil riches turned paupers to princes and everyone else bright green. And now this. An unforgettable treble, immortality, achievement beyond anyone’s wildest dreams and for the fans who have stuck with this big daft club through thin, wafer thin and completely barren, an epiphany, a release, a grand confirmation and a hearty embrace for putting up with years of torment, mickey-taking, disaster and unfathomable hopelessness from those in blue who we went to worship every weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan lifting the Premier League trophy. Ilkay Gundogan lifting the FA Cup after scoring the fastest-ever cup final goal. Ilkay Gundogan lifting the Cup with the Big Ears to shoot City to the stars. What does he do now, never mind the rest of us?

After visiting the cathedrals of our dreams and those of our nightmares, flat pack Northampton Town, diluvial Wrexham and dark unholy Lincoln, to emerge under the shimmering lights of the Bernabeu, smell the smoke from the well-polished sausages of Munich and charge across the dust fields of the Ataturk. A bewildering journey of sand and grit and unmentionable materials that stick to the bottom of your shoes.

Time’s great playreel shows flickering images of Peter Swales, combover lifting in the boisterous Mancunian wind, of Franny Lee on the St James' perimeter in ‘68, of Buzzer and Colin the King, Tony Book, captain of captains, of Dennis Tueart horizontal at Wembley, of Ricky Villa and poor prostrate Tommy Caton, of Aguero wheeling away with his shirt high above his head, of Kompany and Yaya and little David Silva. It shows ranks of wet-eyed folk at Stoke as City said farewell to football and hello to purgatory. It shows Pep wiping away a tear to the backdrop of thousands of delirious Manchester folk.

What comes next after being crowned the best there has been? How do you top a treble? Where do you find a replacement for Señor Guardiola? How, when our pulses finally settle, do we drag ourselves off for the next part of the adventure? Where even does it take us after all of this? Athens for the Supercup appears to be the literal answer. How does that work? A World Club Championship to come at Christmas. In Saudi Arabia. A decent trek from Gorton, that.

The real answer to these questions was to be found on the Ataturk Pitch after 70 minutes and again after 90 and it was of course “the usual chaos”.

With the place in uproar after Rodri’s clean hit had carried City into a sweat-stained lead, Federico Dimarco loops his header up and over a full-stretch, no-panic Ederson Morais.

As the ball bounces on top of the bar, drops back down and hangs in the choking penalty area air, it looks to many like Traditional City is knocking briskly at the door again, wearing a dark horsehair cloak thrown roughly over its shoulders and carrying the most fearsome scythe you’ll ever see. It drops back to Dimarco who unerringly heads it straight into Romelu Lukaku’s legs, legs wide enough to deflect it wide of goal.

Here we go through the sky-blue wringer once again. This night of attrition in the heat of the Turkish darkness, the dust rising around, the noise closing in. The canny, tough-tackling artisans of Internazionale doing what Helenio Herrera taught them all those years ago: crunch, close, suffocate, crunch, close, suffocate.

But immortality beckons and City cling on.

With a minute to go, it gets even worse. The giant figure of Lukaku casts a shadow again, his downward header skips towards goal. There is no one left but no-panic Ederson, who juts out a knee. The ball floats, shimmers, dallies and is whisked away past the post by Ruben Dias. 20,000 hearts skip a beat. In Manchester the lights go on and off and on again. Kyle Walker’s mum remembers the afternoon when she didn’t have a quid for the ice cream van. Everything stops, then starts up again. Pumping pumping towards the finishing line. Just get it done, get it over with. After 50 years of hurt, now all we want is for the greatest occasion of all to bloody stop. Immediately.

And it does.

City have done it, the only way they know how.

But how will this ever be matched? And where the heck do we all go now?