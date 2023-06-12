Nathan Collins backs Evan Ferguson to take all the hype in his stride

Nathan Collins can relate to what Evan Ferguson is experiencing as the next big thing at 18.

By that age, Collins had become the youngest-ever captain of Stoke City and a host of leading clubs, such as Manchester United, were eager to snap him up.

He’s gone to command a couple of hefty transfer fees from Burnley and Wolves, the latter of £20.5m making him the most expensive Irish player ever, and he is one of the few players from these shores operating in the Premier League.

Marking his first international goal with a superb solo slalom in Lodz this week last year against Ukraine added weight to the sense of Collins being Ireland’s centre-back rock for the long haul.

Ferguson has demonstrated in the past 10 years that he also belongs at that level, breaking into the Brighton and Hove Albion and Ireland sides. His haul of goals into double figures allays fears of his impact being transitionary.

Both rising stars come from footballing families – Collins’ Dad David was on the fringes of the great Liverpool team in the early 1990s while Barry Ferguson left Coventry City and won FAI Cups with Longford Town – and their experience has helped navigate the challenges that accompany hype.

Nathan Collins poses for a portrait during a Republic of Ireland media conference at Calista Luxury Resort in Antalya, Turkey. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Collins and Ferguson didn’t lock horns in the Premier League during the season just gone but will be unified in Ireland colours on Friday night when they take on Greece for a vital three points in the pursuit of reaching next year’s European Championships.

“First of all, he is a good lad,” noted Collins, speaking this morning in Antalya as the squad’s warm-weather training camp nears conclusion ahead of Wednesday’s flight to Athens.

“As much as his football ability is unbelievable, he is a good lad around the place, humble as anyone. He is good craic, having banter with everyone.

"That’s what we all need in this team. It doesn’t matter how good you are, everybody needs to get along with everyone.

“Secondly, his football ability really is ridiculous. His hold-up play, his touch, his finishing, everything. He has an all-round game and it is really exciting to play with him, and to watch him.

“I have had spells against him in training; he is strong, big and has a lovely touch. He’s an awkward player to play against. You must really use your brain against him.”

On the paternal side, Collins can only speak from his own perspective of having someone on call who has travelled the route, often bumpy, towards football’s top table.

“I’d imagine so,” the 22-year-old says of the fatherly influence aiding his ascent.

“You probably don’t really notice when you are young that you are being introduced to football so early.

"It is just one of those things, football is your whole life, you don’t know much else other than football.

Read More Kenny receives Browne boost ahead of Greek mission

“I am pretty sure it is the same with him. I don’t think it is a wrong thing or a bad thing, it is good for both of us that we have been introduced to the game so early, that we have experienced so much so far.

“My Dad would kill me if I got carried away. He’d probably pull me away from football, to be fair. Evan looks the same, he is humble as anything, doesn’t try to show off.

"That’s crucial to keep getting better as a player. You need that humility to want to keep getting better.

"I think he is handling it well. He is not massive on social media, which I think is a good thing. I think it is no problem for him, he will be alright.”